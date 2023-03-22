It’s – finally – starting to look like spring, with Easter Bunny visits and a March Madness basketball party topping this week’s local events. Here’s our editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
MEET THE EASTER BUNNY
The Sugar Exchange, 119 N. Main St., Janesville, is offering free visits with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; and Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can meet the Easter Bunny and get a sweet treat. More information: thesugarexchangewi.com.
SUSTAINABLE LIVING FAIR
In partnership with the city of Janesville’s Sustainable Janesville Committee, Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St. in Janesville, will host a Sustainable Living Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Learn about sustainable and healthy living with hands-on activities for children, booths featuring local organizations and businesses providing sustainable products and community projects, and presentations by local experts. This is a free event with no registration necessary. More information: hedbergpubliclibrary.org or call 608-758-6600.
FERRET FIESTA
Ferret Fiesta 2023, a championship, companion and speciality ferret show will be held Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, in Janesville. It will include vendors, ferret games, raffles, food and other fun. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization Ferret Nook, Inc. Admission is $3 for adults and children; age 3 and under enter free.
MARCH MADNESS
March Madness will be held Saturday, April 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The event will include televised live basketball games, snacks, halftime entertainment, raffles, sports predictions and a bracket challenge. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit organization The Tony Huml Foundation, that supports those with mental illness. General admission tickets are $5. More information: janesvillepac.org
BADGER KNIFE SHOW
The Badger Knife Show will take place Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 at the Holiday Inn Express and Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The regional show will feature more than 140 tables of custom knives, factory knives, antique knives, knife making supplies, dealers, suppliers and displays. For more information call (414) 479-9765.
ROCK, GEM & MINERAL SHOW
The 51st annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show is Saturday and Sunday, March 25- 26, at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event will include displays and demonstrations, children’s activities, door prizes, speakers, and dealers selling minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry. For more information call 608-935-0597 or visit badgerrockclub.org.
GARY CON GAMING CONVENTION
Gary Con, an annual memorial tabletop gaming convention honoring Gary Gygax, the founder of Dungeons and Dragons, is Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26, at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, in Lake Geneva. The weekend’s activities will include vendors, artists, fantasy-themed food and spirits, in-person and virtual RPGs, live action role playing, scavenger hunts, and a charity auction. More information is at www.GaryCon.com
NIGHT AT THE OPERA
The Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra will present, “Night at the Opera,” Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville.Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. To buy tickets or for more information visit janesvillepac.org.
BUNNY AT THE SQUARE
The city of Janesville’s Parks and Recreation Division is hosting Bunny on the Square from 10 a.m to 12 p.m Saturday, April 1, at Janesville Town Square, 15 Dodge St., in downtown Janesville. Children can visit stations to collect treats and participate in activities. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and food and beverages will be for sale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. More information: www.janesvillewi.gov
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League’s annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” runs though April 14 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The art exhibition is free and open to the public. It can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org