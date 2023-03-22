200319ROCKS
Buy Now

A staple of the Badger Lapidary & Geological Society’s annual rock, gem and mineral show is an interactive display in which kids can see how trace elements in some rocks cause them to light up when exposed to fluorescent lighting.

It’s – finally – starting to look like spring, with Easter Bunny visits and a March Madness basketball party topping this week’s local events. Here’s our editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.

MEET THE EASTER BUNNY

To have an event included in 10 Things to Do, email the details to Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette, at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you