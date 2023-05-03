It’s finally May and that means the start of outdoor markets and tree sales, while still plenty of local music, an author book signing and an adopt-a-pet event. Here’s our editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville in the surrounding area.
JANESVILLE - TREE SALE
The Janesville Kiwanis Blackhawk Golden "K" Club will host its annual tree sale on May 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Botanical Gardens. 2-3-year-old transplants will be for sale at $2.50 per tree. Tree types available include white pine, Norway spruce, black hills spruce, red oak, white birch, red maple, Canadian hemlock, and eastern arborvitae. Reservations can be made ahead of time, but they must be picked up by 10 a.m. on May 6th or they will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.
JANESVILLE - BMHS JAZZ ORCHESTRA
The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will perform at the First Fridays on Festival Street concert series on Friday, May 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. This series is sponsored by the city of Janesville Parks & Recreation Divisions and Downtown Janesville, Inc. Food trucks and live music are available for this free, family-friendly event. A different musical act will perform on the first Friday of every month until August.
JANESVILLE - FARMERS MARKET
The Janesville Farmers Market, an outdoor market featuring fresh produce, meats, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, soap, body products, jewelry, herbs, seasonal gifts, and art returns for the season Saturday, May 6. It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May until October.
JANESVILLE - WOODCARVERS DEMO
Visit with the members of the Rock River Valley Woodcarvers and learn about their craft on the first Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Hedburg Public Library, 316 St. Main St., in Janesville. No registration necessary.
JANESVILLE - EXPLORING THE LABYRINTH
In this workshop, learn the benefits of using a labyrinth, explore labyrinth history, learn to draw a simple labyrinth and in honor of World Labyrinth Day, walk the labyrinth located at Rotary Botanical Gardens. This event is Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. You'll also learn how to find more local labyrinths for future exploration. The cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members, and parking is free. Register by Friday, May 5. More information is at rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
JANESVILLE - COMMUNITY ART WITH TIA RICHARDSON
Learn about the collaborative efforts of Milwaukee-based artist Tia Richardson at the Hedburg Public Library on Saturday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will together create a banner using images from Richardson’s new book, “Caring All Around Me.” No art skills needed. Registration is required and free parking is available.
MILTON - BOOK SIGNING
Author Dannelle Gay (The Traveling Cheesehead) will appear at Buckhorn Supper Club on Saturday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to sign her latest book, “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” a guide to must-see, must-taste, and must-do activities in the Dairy State. This event benefits the Kevin Pope Memorial Foundation.
JANESVILLE - CARRY THE LOAD RUCK/RALLY
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and Ironside Fitness host this Carry The Load Memorial May Ruck/Rally to honor the sacrifices of veterans, first responders, and their families. The ruck/walk is optional; individuals can register to support the mission without having to participate in the physical activities. There will be a workout inside tailored for all fitness levels, and those who donate $25 or more will receive a commemorative t-shirt. This event takes place at Ironside Fitness on Sunday, May 7 at noon. Free parking is available and advance registration is recommended.
JANESVILLE - HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPT-A-PET
Meet adoptable pets at the library! The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin makes their monthly visits on the second Wednesday of each month. Adopt-A-Pet occurs at the Hedberg Public Library on Wednesday, May 10 this week from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. More information about the organization is available at petsgohome.org.
MILTON - COMMUNITY DAYS
Schilberg Park, 301 W High St., in Milton, is the site on Saturday, May 12 for the first Community Days Market of the season. It is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature vendors, nonprofits, and community organizations. Enjoy food, crafts, farm fresh goods, flowers, baked goods, cheesecakes and community information.