Star Wars Day at the library, spring plants for sale, and a book talk with local author Greg Peck are among the upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Here's our editor's pick of events this week, and happening soon.
JANESVILLE – DIA DE LOS NINOS
The Hedberg Public Library will celebrate Día de los Niños (translated to Children’s Day) with a bilingual storytime, crafts and other activities in the HPL Program Room on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children age 12 and under will receive a free book. No registration necessary.
JANESVILLE – CROP HUNGER WALK
The 2023 Janesville Area CROP Walk will take place at the Cargill United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. CROP Hunger Walks raise funds for local and worldwide hunger relief. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to collect donations to support the cause. Janesville's local food pantry, ECHO, will receive 25% of the funds raised from this year's event.
JANESVILLE – STAR WARS DAY CELEBRATION
May the 4th Be With You as you join Hedberg Public Library in celebrating the Star Wars Universe on Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Activities include trivia, green screen photos (placing you in Star Wars backgrounds), related crafts, and more. Those in costume will receive a special Star Wars-inspired prize. Fun for the whole family. No registration required.
JANESVILLE – SPRING PLANT SALE
Rotary Botanical Gardens' Horticulture Center will host an annual plant sale, featuring a selection of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, perennials, woody plants and bagged compost. Sale hours are Thursday, May 4 from -7 p.m. (RBG members only); Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
JANESVILLE – NISSAN CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION
Janesville Nissan will celebrate Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday, May 5, with live entertainment, food, music vendors, and dancers, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Janesville Nissan location at 2627 Morse Street.
JANESVILLE – PARKER HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Parker Arts Academy will present, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Performances are Friday, May 5 and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 11, 12 & 13 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, May 7 and 14 at 1 p.m.
BELOIT – AUTHOR BOOK TALK
Greg Peck, a lifelong Wisconsin resident and former Janesville Gazette opinion editor, is touring the Milton area to promote his third book: “Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!: Finding Humor Amid Life’s Frustrations.” Peck will be speaking about his upcoming book at the Beloit Public Library on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. Signed copies of his book are available at Raven’s Wish in downtown Janesville and the Rock County Historical Society gift shop.
JANESVILLE – CARRY THE LOAD MEMORIAL MAY RUCK/RALLY
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and Ironside Fitness are hosting a Carry The Load Memorial May Ruck/Rally to honor the sacrifices of veterans, first responders, and their families. It will take place on Sunday, May 7 at noon at Ironside Fitness, 2315 W Court St., in Janesville. The ruck/walk is optional; individuals can register to support the mission without having to participate in the physical activities. There will be a workout inside tailored for all fitness levels. This event is fun and family-friendly with options for everyone. Advance registration is recommended, and those who donate $25 or more will receive a commemorative t-shirt.
MILTON – DOG MOM’S DAY
Alberts Dog Lounge will visit Timber Hill Winery in Milton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Bring your own dog and enjoy a treat tasting, photo wall, and mimosa flights while you mingle with other dog moms on your special weekend. Dogs are not allowed inside the Winery and Timber Hill is not responsible for any dogs on the premises.
JANESVILLE – WILDFLOWER WALK
Join in a Wildflower Walk on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cook Arboretum/JSOL to observe the earliest of spring woodland wildflowers. Flowers likely to be in bloom include: hepatica, violets, spring beauty, anemones, and Dutchman’s breeches. Hiking will be easy to moderate with some hiking on hills required. Please park in the main parking lot. Participation is limited; register by Wednesday, May 10.