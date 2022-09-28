The Cursing Stone Pub, on the grounds of Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville, is situated on a high point of the property with hilly golf terrain on either side. Whether you're a golfer or not, you can come and enjoy this beautiful place. As you walk the curved sidewalk toward the entrance, you are surrounded by lush landscaping and a gorgeous view of the course.
The Cursing Stone Pub’s interior has a neutral color scheme, wooden posts and beams, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The bar is a smaller space with a handful of stools. There are a few pub tables and chairs housed in this area, as well. The spacious dining room has an interesting sloped ceiling, a plethora of tables and chairs and three sets of French doors leading to the patio where there are tables outfitted with umbrellas for outdoor dining.
The weather was beautiful the evening we dined, so we opted for patio seating. Rolling green hills on a mild fall evening made for a perfect backdrop to dinner. With a lovely view of the 18th hole and the charming Irish-style clubhouse, a couple of us enjoyed a cocktail while perusing the menu.
The Cursing Stone currently offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the week and on Fridays, they stay open until 8 p.m. for their fish fry (be forewarned—Fridays are crowded). If you don’t want fish fry, they offer other yummy selections. Plenty of people have discovered the great food, and it was packed.
I had not had a burger in a long while, and my favorite is the black and blue ($11.99). I was more than pleased with my choice, a perfectly done one-third-pound burger on a toasted brioche bun. Its crispy bacon and a delectable spread of tangy, salty blue cheese were just what I needed. The fries were good, too! The Pub had eight beers on tap, some local and some Irish, so I ordered the Capitol Amber ($5) as an accompaniment to my burger. Helene belatedly said her favorite on the list was the Fantasy Four ... I’ll file that away for next time.
Jennifer was pleased to see fried walleye ($16.99) on the menu, which is more common in Midwestern restaurants but still a treat in her eyes. She chose french fries as her side, too, and was happy to see coleslaw was included with her meal. An enormous walleye filet was presented, sauteed to a golden brown. The fine-textured filet was flaky and sweet without a fishy aftertaste. The salty fries were phenomenal: crispy with a soft inside and seasoned perfectly. The coleslaw, mainly consisting of cabbage and celery seed, had a few tidbits of carrots mixed in with a dressing that was both sweet and tangy. She had plenty of leftover fish and looked forward to having it for lunch the next day.
Nikki opted for the three-piece baked cod meal ($11.99). It also came with a cup of the coleslaw and a dinner roll. For her side, she couldn’t resist getting the fries, too. Other options include baked potato, pub chips or California blend vegetables. For people with heartier appetites, there is an option to add a fourth piece of cod for $2. The fish was heavily seasoned and delicious, making the side of drawn butter that came with it unnecessary.
Helene stopped back one afternoon and tried their special of the day – taco salad ($9). The Cursing Stone offers a daily special each day and although they do not have a schedule of specials (i.e., taco Tuesday and so forth), they do try to create a meal pairing with the golf league of the day – the men’s league might have a burger or steak offering, for instance. Her taco salad was exactly what she was expecting with plenty of ground beef on a layer of torn lettuce. Diced fresh onions and tomatoes were strewn about along with grated cheddar cheese. Sour cream accompanied the plate along with taco sauce that was tomato-y with a tinge of vinegar and a hint of heat. She was very satisfied with her meal.
Not having any golf clubs should not stop you from visiting the Cursing Stone Pub at Glen Erin Golf Club. You might not golf but you are welcome to dine on the beautiful grounds, and if you enjoy dining outdoors like we do, you can watch the daylight slip away over the 18th hole.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.