Fried walleye, fries and coleslaw from The Cursing Stone Pub in Janesville. The restaurant is located on the grounds of Glen Erin Golf Course near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

The Cursing Stone Pub, on the grounds of Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville, is situated on a high point of the property with hilly golf terrain on either side. Whether you're a golfer or not, you can come and enjoy this beautiful place. As you walk the curved sidewalk toward the entrance, you are surrounded by lush landscaping and a gorgeous view of the course.

The Cursing Stone Pub’s interior has a neutral color scheme, wooden posts and beams, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The bar is a smaller space with a handful of stools. There are a few pub tables and chairs housed in this area, as well. The spacious dining room has an interesting sloped ceiling, a plethora of tables and chairs and three sets of French doors leading to the patio where there are tables outfitted with umbrellas for outdoor dining.

The black and blue burger from The Cursing Stone Pub is topped with bacon and a blue cheese spread.
The baked cod dinner from The Cursing Stone Pub in Janesville.
The Cursing Stone recently served a tasty taco salad as its daily special.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

