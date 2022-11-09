When I go out to eat, I like to order food I can’t make at home. A good smokehouse always gets my attention. I had heard about Ziggy’s in Oregon, and then I learned you could get their meats at Wet Bottoms Bar and BBQ in Newville. If you aren’t afraid to google Wet Bottoms (like my colleagues were), you can find its Facebook page, which includes the menu.
We headed over on a Sunday in late October on what appeared to be the last perfect day of the season. Boats were still pulling up to stop and eat. Inside, the enormous bar must seat at least 20, with tables scattered throughout. A room with a stage adjacent to the bar is where larger bands and DJs perform. For those who enjoy live music, there are bands playing most weekends. On the evening we visited, sports were on multiple screens, and two musicians were singing and playing guitar.
The long bar was packed, so we chose to sit out on the deck where we could still listen to the music but could also enjoy the unseasonably warm breeze and bask in the last light of the day with a view overlooking the Rock River. There’s nothing like a summer evening along its banks.
Our best pick of the night were the house-created pickle straws ($7.95), although the cheese curds, with a ghost pepper option, also caught our eye for a moment. We love pickle chips, but the straws were so much better. Thin strips of dill pickle were coated and fried extra crispy. They were slightly spicy, crunchy and full of dill, but the prize was that the pickle stayed intact and didn’t slip out of its crunchy shell. Ranch dressing was served alongside but was not needed. We all loved them.
For my meal, I ordered the shredded pork butt dinner ($14.95). The meat was smoky and delightful. It was great on the Texas toast. All dinners come with cornbread and the choice of two sides. There was a nice variety, from the fry options—thick cut, sweet potato or waffle—onion rings and other classic barbecue sides like coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans, and green beans. I went with coleslaw and waffle fries. The slaw almost had too much mayo but was still quite nice with the pork. My waffle fries were extra crispy. The homemade cornbread came with a little tub of honey butter. It was all delicious.
Jennifer started her order with a Moscow mule ($8). Served in a copper mug, it was tasty and refreshing. She selected the smoked salmon Caesar salad ($10.95) as her dinner. It consisted of lots of romaine lettuce tossed with ripe, chopped tomatoes; dried cranberries; and an overabundance of salmon. Although the menu stated the salmon was smoked, Jennifer didn’t detect that smoky flavor. Despite that, the salmon was very much to her liking. She enjoyed the sweet-tartness from the cranberries combined with the full-flavored salmon.
You can sample three of their meats in the lil piggy burger ($13.50), which Helene tried. The burger includes pulled pork and bacon. It was a really nice complementary selection of flavors—tender-to-the-bite pulled pork with its sweet, smoky taste combined with the juicy Angus burger and bacon strips. Added to the mix were sweet caramelized onions and a choice of four cheese sauces, all served on Texas toast. She upgraded for an extra $2.75 to swap her side of chips for the Southern-style green beans, which were marinated in vinegar and served warm. Tart with bits of bacon and onions, they paired nicely with the burger.
Nikki ordered the slow-smoked chicken leg quarter ($13.95) with onion rings and a side salad. We all tried the onion rings, which were battered and nice and crispy like my fries. The side salad consisted of chopped lettuce with tomatoes and cheese, and was a fresh balance to the smoky meat and fried onion rings.
As we watched a beautiful sunset, the strings of twinkling lights came on … and then the wind picked up and it was time to hold on to our plates. It was the last week of October—what were we thinking? It was worth it, though, for one final outdoor meal.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.