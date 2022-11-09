When I go out to eat, I like to order food I can’t make at home. A good smokehouse always gets my attention. I had heard about Ziggy’s in Oregon, and then I learned you could get their meats at Wet Bottoms Bar and BBQ in Newville. If you aren’t afraid to google Wet Bottoms (like my colleagues were), you can find its Facebook page, which includes the menu.

We headed over on a Sunday in late October on what appeared to be the last perfect day of the season. Boats were still pulling up to stop and eat. Inside, the enormous bar must seat at least 20, with tables scattered throughout. A room with a stage adjacent to the bar is where larger bands and DJs perform. For those who enjoy live music, there are bands playing most weekends. On the evening we visited, sports were on multiple screens, and two musicians were singing and playing guitar.

Strips of deep-fried dill pickles make for a tasty appetizer at Wet Bottoms Bar and BBQ in Newville.
Smoked chicken, onion rings and cornbread from Wet Bottoms Bar and BBQ in Newville.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

