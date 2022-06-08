Remember when you had to go to Madison or Chicago when you wanted a “special” dinner? The demand for unique, high-quality food has exploded over the last 10 years—and area restaurants have stepped up.
This week, we went to Jonathan’s on Brick Street in Delavan. They have been open for three years, meaning they survived the pandemic. It was easy to see why, and it was even better to see full reservations and no empty tables.
The interior is contemporary with vintage accents. The walls feature reclaimed brick; there are black, low-powered ceiling fans; and a lovely coffered ceiling adds depth and drama and provides visual interest. We were happy, though, with our decision to sit outside because it was a perfect night weatherwise.
I started with a Hendrick on Brick cocktail ($13). Elderflower liqueur with apple cardamom shrub was a combination I just had to experience. It was a strong drink, so I was able to savor it slowly throughout the meal.
Helene ordered a glass of Sophie’s sangria ($13), made with red or white wine and a choice of flavorings (cranberry, strawberry or peach), which she opted to omit. With a touch of Korbel brandy and fresh lime juice, it was smooth and refreshing. Jennifer decided to try the Tiff’s lemon drop martini ($12). Prepared using Grey Goose vodka and triple sec, it got its signature taste from the fresh lemon juice and a raw sugar rim.
For an appetizer, we sampled the bourbon sriracha beef satay ($17). The steak skewers were wonderful and so pretty served on a bed of braised arugula with asparagus and beets. Set in a somewhat smoky sauce, the meat was tender and flavorful. The slightly warm arugula was a hit and we agreed that braising took it to a whole new level.
As we ordered our meals, the entree salads looked too good to pass up, so we decided to split a big one, the Stetson chopped salad ($24). It was plated beautifully with arugula in the center surrounded by heaps of pepitas, black currants, chopped tomato, couscous, lox, dry corn and onions. Mixed together, it had great flavor and crunch and the basil ranch dressing was superb.
For my entree, the choice was a toss-up between the halibut or sea bass. I went with the Chilean sea bass ($44). It isn’t often you find quality seafood in the Midwest, but my dish was light and fresh with a dill cream sauce that didn’t overpower. There were many starch options with the meals; I chose the roasted red potatoes with caramelized onions. A nice medley of vegetables also accompanied our dinners, along with a beautiful (and edible) orchid blossom for decoration.
Helene chose one of the evening’s specials, the seafood trio ($46). Each portion of fish was prepared in a different style. The flaky salmon had a light lemon pepper top that offered a lemony splash while keeping the focus on the fish. The meaty blackened mahi-mahi was the spiciest of the trio because of the sauce, which left Helene’s lips tingly. The swordfish was fork tender with a salsa of mango, onions and herbs that brightened up the taste.
Jennifer ordered the Angus tenderloin topped with a garlic and herb stuffed mushroom ($45) adding the peppercorn and Gorgonzola enhancer. The perfectly grilled filet was tender, moist and lean. The peppery crust enhanced the overall flavor, and the full-flavored cheese added a nice saltiness. A deep-fried herbed cream cheese stuffed mushroom accompanied her steak, along with the fresh vegetable medley.
Nikki opted for the grilled lamb loin ($39) with Parmesan mashed potatoes. The lamb was cut into tender medallions and served with a drambuie sauce. The presentation was outstanding, with fresh chopped herbs sprinkled around the plate and a rosemary stalk decorating the potatoes.
When the large tray of housemade desserts appeared, we were so delighted that we over-ordered. The tiramisu ($9), with its light coffee flavor, literally melted in the mouth. We had no trouble polishing off that one. Next up was the crème brulée ($9), which was a bit soft but delicious with a colorful array of blackberries, raspberries and blueberries. Our finale, the banana bread pudding ($9) with salted caramel sauce was fantastic.
As chef Jonathan Cross stated in his recent three-year celebration, “Our goal is to continue to bring you the freshest seafood and hand-cut steaks and incorporate some local produce and fun new features to keep it fresh and new.” We found he lived up to his goal.