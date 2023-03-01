I hesitate to splurge. Good food is basic and should be available to everyone. Honestly, it would have to be a very special occasion for me to come indulge. Thanks to reviews, I know where to indulge, and Hunt Club tops the list. It ended up being one of the best meals of my life.
The Hunt Club is part of Lake Geneva history, with its Palladian-style house built in the early 1900s. Overlooking Lake Como, the stately building was once used as a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients.
The house has several rooms with a big bar, a beautiful stone fireplace and plenty of windows with a view of the lake. We were seated in a smaller room at a spacious booth that was both comfortable and intimate. With warm wood paneling and lush carpet, the feeling was luxurious, and the ambient noise was diffused which made for easy conversation.
Helene started with a classic cocktail, the gentleman’s scofflaw ($14). The dry drink had muddled pink peppercorns that were mild in flavor but made for a festive look. The rye whiskey was mellowed by a simple syrup made of Georgia peaches and a splash of lemon—a relaxing sipping drink. The Hunt Club has an expansive and award-winning wine selection, and with the help of the general manager, you can choose a selection that will pair perfectly with your meal or select a glass keenly suited to your tastes. They also offer six beers on tap, which change periodically, along with domestic bottled beer.
On the appetizer menu, we saw saganaki ($16), which is not easy to find, so we were thrilled to order it. They bring a dish of Greek kasseri cheese tableside before it is set aflame and then extinguished with lemon juice. The result is performance art mixed with an amazing taste treat. Served with kalamata olives and toasted pita wedges, it was delicious.
Shortly after we ordered our appetizers, we were served warm sourdough and seeded multigrain bread. We are huge bread fans, but with a thick slab of butter that was sprinkled with salt crystals, this was one of the many highlights of the meal.
For dinner, I selected the Hudson Canyon scallops ($42). The presentation was so impressive. Half the plate was a windowpane pattern of beautiful demi-glace. I dragged the perfectly cooked, peppery, lightly crunched scallops through this semi-sweet, maybe a hint of balsamic glaze. It came with compressed peaches flavored by riesling and honey. I love discovering new things and will dive into learning more about compressing in the kitchen. There were maitake mushrooms, which were also new to me. They were meaty and earthy and so good.
Nikki ordered the Moroccan-spiced Pinn Oak Farms lamb ($55). The tenderloin was perfectly cooked at medium rare with a crusty coating of warm spices, served with a colorful assortment of baby beets--golden, ruby red and dark purple--dotted with lavender orange blossom goat cheese and embellished with a few mint leaves. It was perfection.
With several vegetarian dishes that looked fantastic, Helene opted for the risotto ($24). The butternut squash and the bits of candied pecans gave the creamy risotto an overall sweet flavor. King trumpet mushroom stems and a thyme and port reduction provided a savory and earthy element. In hindsight, she would have preferred to order something in the club’s wheelhouse. Compared to the other meals, it felt a little more like a side dish than a full meal.
Jennifer ordered the 6-ounce center-cut filet ($44). Although she tries to limit her red meat consumption, there’s something extremely satisfying about eating a really well-cooked piece of meat. The filet, nicely seared, had a slightly charred crust and a melt-in-your-mouth center.
To go along with her steak, she chose the burrata salad ($15). The soft cheese took center stage with wedges of heirloom tomatoes, basil leaves and grilled crostinis. Jennifer layered the ingredients like mini open-faced sandwiches and drizzled on some smoky, sweet/tart balsamic vinegar. The salad, so fresh and brightly colored, was a real treat.
We are all Brussels sprout fans and ordered them as a side for the table ($9). Unlike the usual charred sprouts, these were savory and softened in a light brown sauce with bits of candied smoky bacon. I brought the leftovers home and parceled them out over a few days as a treat.
We ended the meal by splitting one of their house-made desserts, the double chocolate ganache cake ($12). It was rich with a subtle boozy aftertaste. When we inquired, we were told that they pour the liquor over the top of the cake and then light it to create a shiny top layer. It was wonderfully decadent.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.