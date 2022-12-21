JVG_221222_DISHES01.jpg
Steak ramen from Omakase in Rockford, Ill. These noodles are nothing like those cheap packages you can pick up at the convenience store.

 Beth Webb/Special to The Gazette

ROCKFORD, Ill.—Many times we have walked by Omakase in downtown Rockford, Illinois. It looked fancy, and we were saving it for a special occasion. When we had a sudden change of plan for our holiday celebration, we ended up giving it a try.

The interior is soothing in shades of gray and white. An entire wall is made of reclaimed brick, which adds to its ambience and provides a textural element. Sparkly pendant lights hang above each table and unique carved wood artwork decorates the walls. In addition to tables in the dining room, there is counter service with tufted upholstered chairs and an opalescent partition separating it from the kitchen.

A shareable plate of gyoza from Omakase in Rockford, Ill.
Omakase makes its crab rangoon with real crab meat, not the imitation stuff.
Omakase serves a variety of poke bowls, including a build-your-own option. This is the restaurant’s ginger chicken poke bowl.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

