ROCKFORD, Ill.—Many times we have walked by Omakase in downtown Rockford, Illinois. It looked fancy, and we were saving it for a special occasion. When we had a sudden change of plan for our holiday celebration, we ended up giving it a try.
The interior is soothing in shades of gray and white. An entire wall is made of reclaimed brick, which adds to its ambience and provides a textural element. Sparkly pendant lights hang above each table and unique carved wood artwork decorates the walls. In addition to tables in the dining room, there is counter service with tufted upholstered chairs and an opalescent partition separating it from the kitchen.
Our first order of business was beverages. The sake-rita ($8) caught everyone’s eye. It came flavored with pineapple, blueberry or lemon-lime. Helene and I tried lemon-lime, and Jennifer chose pineapple. A tropical tasting cocktail, the smooth, mild taste of the sake was evident but not overpowering.
We started appetizers and went with gyoza ($8) and crab rangoon ($9). With plenty on the plates, each of us got our fill. The crab rangoon was made with real crab ($9). I can’t eat that squeaky fake stuff, so this was a real treat. The gyoza (pork dumplings) are another favorite of ours and they did not disappoint.
I love ramen, meaning good ramen—don’t even think of those instant noodle packages. These wheat noodles originated in China but are now a popular Japanese dish. They have a firm texture and are chewy, not like pasta noodles, and are served in a broth. I don’t get them often enough. Omakase makes their own, and they are excellent.
I ordered mine with steak, which was a perfectly done New York strip ($19). There were plenty of slices of the beef along with a small cob of corn and a soft-boiled egg. The broth was lovely, slightly spicy, dark and meaty. It was the noodles that made the meal, though. I have got to learn to make those …
Sushi burritos? That combination of words caught Helene’s eye, so she had to explore this by ordering the sesame tofu burrito ($12). Omakase uses seaweed in place of a tortilla and sticky rice instead of the rice and refried bean mixture of the traditional burrito. It was more like a very large sushi roll.
This was truly a vegan meal, and all the vegetables were at their freshest, which is really what you want to hear at a sushi restaurant. The bright orange carrots were crisp and the cabbage was crunchy. In fact, all the veggies were crunchy and held their brilliant colors—except for the fresh mushrooms, which were soy-sauce brown and firm. Lightly seasoned, the tofu was chewy and was the centerpiece of the meal.
Jennifer wasn’t exactly sure what a poke bowl was even though she had heard about them, so she had to order one to find out what the hype was all about. There were a few options, including a build-your-own, but she went with the ginger chicken ($17). An enormous bowl arrived filled to the brim with soft, warmed white rice; cool sliced radishes; cucumbers; avocado; and shredded carrots. Tender, ginger-marinated chicken lay atop the fresh veggies. The combined flavors were very complimentary. Now she understands the appeal of this trendy dish.
Nikki ordered the hibachi sesame scallops ($23) for her entree. The dish was beautifully presented on a narrow rectangular plate with six seared scallops, mixed grilled vegetables and a mound of white rice decorated with chopped green onion. The scallops were cooked just right, tender and buttery. Unlike some hibachi restaurants, all the magic here happened back in the kitchen—the chef didn’t put on a performance at our table. That worked out for us because we were looking forward to catching up on our conversation.
All the food came out quickly, but the entrees were delivered as they were ready, which allows diners to eat their food, or wait, while it is at its peak. My ramen and Helene’s burrito were served at the same time, Jennifer’s poke bowl was next and Nikki’s was served last.
I am grateful there are so many fine restaurants in Rockford. It is closer than Madison, and it is my old stomping ground. Going to Rockford to eat is always a treat, and even though the weather was a bit formidable, we were rewarded with a good meal. Omakase is in an area that boasts of good restaurants—many ethnic, all innovative—and they fit right in.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.