JANESVILLE—We really do like staying in town for meals, and when we got a late start one evening, we decided to meet up at San Miguel de Allende. Many restaurants (and a phone company) have come and gone from this location on Milton Avenue, but we predict this one will last. It is operated by the same owners as Cozumel.

Grilled shrimp, onion and pepper glazed in a buttery sauce in the camerones jarochos dish from Janesville's San Miguel de Allende.
A stack of churros artfully decorated with chocolate and caramel sauces at San Miguel de Allende in Janesville.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

