My husband came home from a long day of work to a clean and calm home—and just in time for an eight-person dinner party with the rest of the Dishes and their significant others. The secret: I didn’t cook! Instead of spending all day in the kitchen, I had an afternoon adventure foraging for prepared foods. The hot spot was the eastern edge of Lake Geneva, about a 50-minute drive from Janesville and well worth the time.
Lake Geneva Country Meats, our first stop, was such a wonderful surprise. We ordered our selections over the phone and expected to just pick up and go, but what we were greeted with was a large, modern facility full of tempting products, many of them locally produced. Along with cases of deli foods, meats and cheeses, including brats in all different flavors, walls of frozen meat and freezers of seafood, they have an extensive wine selection with detailed descriptions and some lesser-known craft beers. There is something for everyone.
Just four minutes further down the road, we made our second stop at River Valley Ranch and Kitchens, where you will find mushrooms of all shapes and sizes cooked into chili, scones, bread, tamales and more. I stock up whenever I get a chance to visit. This time, we got cheese-stuffed mushrooms ($8.44 for seven). I also discovered a mushroom baguette with rosemary and garlic, and on our drive home we shared a mushroom scone that was delicious. The mushrooms added a flavorful earthiness.
Our last stop was Lake Geneva Pie Company. We splurged on a frozen beef pot pie ($28.95 for a 9-inch pie) with baking instructions included. For dessert, we chose one of their popular items, the Lakeshore berry pie with a blend of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries in a delicious crumb crust ($24.25 for a 9-inch pie). The key lime pie also looked tempting, so we picked up a small one ($11.25 for a 6-inch pie).
Back at my house that night, we gathered first around the fireplace to tuck into our charcuterie board. Lake Geneva Country Meats’ house-made summer sausages were the highlight. The store makes plain, garlic and, my favorite, jalapeño cheddar ($5.99 a pound). This pre-dinner ritual allowed us to try all the extras we picked up on our outing. We were told not to miss their chicken salad ($7.99 a pound). Made with all-white-meat chicken, it was full of crunchy chopped celery, dried cranberries that added a nice sweetness, finely chopped onions and a light dressing that was slightly sweet but didn’t taste at all like mayonnaise. Perhaps they use yogurt? Jennifer thought it was the best she ever tasted.
After sampling the appetizers, we moved to the dining room for our main course. The pot pie reheated perfectly and came out of the oven with a light, flaky and wonderfully golden crust. The filling was a mix of tender beef chunks, carrots, green beans and potatoes in a savory rich gravy.
I am a potato girl, so the twice-baked potatoes were calling my name. They were buttery, cheesy, creamy goodness ($5.49 a pound), and they went great with the meatloaf ($6.99 a pound). Firm and tasty with a sweet tomato glaze, it got high reviews from the meatloaf lovers at the table and was quite filling.
The quiche Lorraine came in a 4.5-inch single serving ($5.99). With a lovely crimped crust, the bacon was mainly at the bottom, slightly crisp and a bit salty. The custard was creamy and covered with a browned cheesy layer at the top. It was light yet satisfying.
One of the highlights for Helene was the BLT macaroni salad ($6.49 a pound). Like the chicken salad, it was not overpowered by the taste of mayonnaise, which we appreciated. Moist and delicious, all the ingredients--salty bacon with bits of green onion, celery and tomato--worked well together.
The enchiladas ($10.50 for three large ones) were a hit around the table. Juicy white-meat chicken and black beans were mixed with chopped green chiles, onions, gooey melted cheeses and a flavorful enchilada sauce. It was all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with more luscious cheese and baked to a golden brown.
These winter months can feel a little blah, so getting together with friends is always a good antidote. With a minimum of fuss and a quick trip to Lake Geneva, we ate well, had leftovers, and talked about travel and aging and music. Good times!
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.