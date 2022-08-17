If Mexican cuisine is your thing, Mexico en la Sangre should be at the top of your list. Talk about authenticity! So many restaurants have been in this Kellogg Avenue location that I don’t really notice anymore, but I had been hearing about this family-run restaurant and decided to stop in.

A small place with six tables (the largest seating eight), it has an open, bright and cheery ambiance. The walls are painted hot pink and orange with huge colorful 3D flowers on opposite walls. It feels very modern and playful.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you