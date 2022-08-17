If Mexican cuisine is your thing, Mexico en la Sangre should be at the top of your list. Talk about authenticity! So many restaurants have been in this Kellogg Avenue location that I don’t really notice anymore, but I had been hearing about this family-run restaurant and decided to stop in.
A small place with six tables (the largest seating eight), it has an open, bright and cheery ambiance. The walls are painted hot pink and orange with huge colorful 3D flowers on opposite walls. It feels very modern and playful.
We each went separately. The day I visited, my meal was served quickly, but I found out that normally there can be around a 20- to 25-minute wait as each dish is prepared to order--no “fast food” here.
I went for the huaraches because I had never heard of it. It is described in the menu as an “oblong masa base topped with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, and queso fresco.” They have many meat options, including steak, chicken, chorizo, pork, tongue and more. My favorite is al pastor, marinated pork, and Mexico en la Sangre has a great, spicy one. The heat hits at first bite but settles down. I suggest asking for extra sour cream. The “oblong masa” was a masa roll base for the toppings. It really was delicious.
There were several unusual dishes, including whole tilapia and deshebrada con rajas. I have to go back and try them all. They also have the usual fajitas and tamales. I hope they all have Mexico en la Sangre’s unique touch. Also popular are their burritos ($9.99) which are huge. The shredded beef burrito was bursting with meat, rice, beans, onions, tomatoes and sour cream. Definitely a shareable item.
The flautas ($9.99) caught Helene’s eye. She loves the crispy, fried rolled tortillas, and these did not disappoint her. Thin and tightly rolled without a hint of grease, they were covered with lettuce, sour cream, crumbly queso fresco, sliced onion and chopped tomatoes. The green sauce was fresh, thick and added a nice tang, and be warned: The red sauce is quite hot. With the barest of tastes Helene still had to run to get a glass of milk.
The steak (asada) taco ($2.99) is very good. All of the tortillas are made in house and are fabulous. This was a soft taco with cilantro, onions and minced green onions. A squeeze of the lime slice helped enliven the taste. It was delicious.
Nikki got a quesadilla the first time she visited. On Facebook, they were promoting a squash blossom quesadilla special, and there was a photo of the chef holding a tub full of blossoms. It looked intriguing, so she stopped in to try it.
She added serrano peppers (just on half) to spice it up and it was delicious. Make sure to check out their Facebook page for great posts and photos of their dishes. She also ordered the quesabirria ($5.99). They give patrons an advanced warning that it is a very spicy dish, and they are not joking! It was fiery but worth the discomfort. It came with a side of consomme, intended to enhance the flavor, not reduce the heat.
Jennifer ordered takeout and got the shredded beef sopes ($3.49) topped with lettuce, beans, chopped tomatoes, cheese, onions and sour cream, all layered on a handmade thick tortilla.
There was no shortage of shredded beef, and the toppings were like icing on a cake. The handmade tortilla was like nothing she had ever tasted. It was thick with crispy edges. She also opted for the chorizo quesadilla ($3.49). It was packed full of chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions and folded in half for easier eating, again with the thick, handmade tortilla. Oftentimes, grease from the chorizo soaks through a tortilla, but that was not the case here. The thick tortilla held up beautifully without a speck of grease.
When she picked up her to-go order, she was greeted by a friendly boy who assisted her. His father came out to the counter from the kitchen and was also very amiable. She left with her order and was impressed by the family’s kindness.
So many businesses have tried and failed at this location on Kellogg Avenue. We are hoping this one does well. Based on our experiences, it seems like they are prospering.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.