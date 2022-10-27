Magpie, one of Rockford’s recent trendy spots just off State Street, was bustling on the crisp fall Saturday morning when we visited. So many people I know have told me they are huge fans and gave it high recommendations. They use local ingredients, have innovative dishes and make great coffee.
There was a sandwich board outside the entrance that listed several intriguing specials and a chalkboard inside the front door listing options such as sausage strata, strawberry cheesecake bread pudding, gluten-free pancakes and avocado toast. Lunch specials included a cheddar beer burger or local curd burger. One of the featured sweets was an apple layer cake with cream cheese frosting.
The atmosphere at Magpie is low-key and relaxing. A mix of old and new, the dining space has light wood flooring, stainless steel tables and shiny silver pendant lighting. Cozy wood beams adorn the beadboard ceiling. Exposed ductwork wrapped in small white lights gives the place an urban feel. A large garage-style door in the front of the building provides natural lighting and also fresh air during summer months. Although small, the restaurant feels spacious with its high ceilings. When we visited in early October, they offered additional seating outside.
When we got settled at our table inside, we ordered coffee and decided to share one of the weekend specials as our brunch appetizer. The biscuit beignets ($6.50) were an interesting take on the New Orleans classic.
Unlike the original pastry, which is light and doughnut-like, these deep-fried hunks of buttermilk biscuit dough were dense. Rolled in cinnamon and sugar, they were served with a side of berry jam. The house-made jam was superb with tiny chunks of fruit and made an ideal dipping sauce.
For me, any worthwhile breakfast or brunch has to have a decent cup of coffee. Magpie has a house roast from JavaMania in Loves Park, Illinois, that is excellent, and that is what I ordered.
You can also get a bag (whole bean or ground) to go ($12.95). They also serve special coffees, including spiked versions that come in seasonal flavors such as salted caramel and pumpkin spice.
I wasn’t too hungry, so for my meal, I ordered a cup of the soup of the day. It was a lovely squash soup—thick, creamy and mellow. I enjoyed it very much but then proceeded to eat good portions from everyone else’s orders. Not a bad move because we always seem to have leftovers.
Helene opted for Phil’s mash-up ($13.50) which she really enjoyed. A pile of Magpie’s breakfast potatoes with wonderfully crispy bits of diced bacon mixed in gave a nice crunch to the plate. Two fried eggs topped with cheddar cheese and Magpie’s cream gravy sat on top of a hidden buttermilk biscuit. She forgot there was a biscuit there at all until she reached the bottom. It was a filling meal that gave a good start to the day.
From the weekend specials menu, Jennifer opted for the granola girl French toast ($11). Three slices of French bread arrived cooked to perfection. After battering, the bread was dipped in organic granola and fried to a golden brown. When you thought it couldn’t get any better, thinly sliced spiced apples and cinnamon butter lay atop the granola. The spiced apples were soft and luscious, and the cinnamon butter was literally the icing on the cake.
Magpie offers a couple of versions of biscuits and gravy, featuring homemade buttermilk biscuits (you choose how many) and either their veggie cream gravy or sausage gravy. You can also customize the meal by adding eggs.
Nikki ordered one biscuit with veggie gravy and two eggs ($8.25). The peppery veggie gravy was rich and had sizable chunks of onions, green peppers and mushrooms. It was hearty and delicious.
“Fresh. Local. Tasty.” is Magpie’s motto, and it delivers. Rockford really is a hidden gem for good restaurants and shopping. It is closer than Madison and an easy drive down the Interstate from Janesville.
While we were there, we made the most of the trip and spent the rest of the day exploring resale shops and our favorite spot for stocking up the kitchen, Valli Produce.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.