We have been looking forward to dining at Sopra Bistro in Lake Geneva. It is a modern bar and restaurant that was hopping when we visited at the start of the holiday weekend. Families, dressed-up couples and groups of laid-back friends filled the seats. It was a bit noisy with the high open ceilings, but the vibe was good and everyone seemed friendly and happy.
The interior is both eclectic and modern. Walls and ceiling are painted in a matte black, which highlights the photographs adorning the walls. A coffered ceiling and exposed ductwork further enhance the contemporary vibe. The dark wood bar, tables and chairs exude comfort and coziness. Tables out on the sidewalk are the perfect option for outdoor dining and taking in the hustle and bustle of downtown Lake Geneva on a summer evening.
There was an excellent wine list and some intriguing specialty cocktails, along with a beer selection that would cheer any parched beer drinker. They even offered a variety of water options, but we stuck with Lake Geneva’s fine city tap water.
We browsed the dinner specials, tempted by the gazpacho (a favorite of mine) and the tuna tartare (a favorite of Helene’s) but decided to try appetizers off the regular menu. Nikki has a happy memory of an octopus dish, so we were inspired to sample the O.G. octo ($17) and attempt to create a memory of our own. I couldn’t enjoy the texture but the flavor was great. Wonderfully charred, the grilled baby octopus had a subtle smoky flavor and looked elegant on the plate with its curled tentacles. My tablemates didn’t share my aversion to the texture and described the octopus as “almost creamy in taste, not at all chewy or rubbery.” Presented on a bed of arugula, mixed with onions and capers, and tossed in a lemon dressing, it was the perfect balance of spicy bite and saltiness.
I’m enamored with cooking shows and have recently been following Stanley Tucci’s travels around Italy, so the burrata ($16) was on my list to try, too. The pleasure of this soft, white cheese is the creamy, ricotta-like filling when you cut into it. Sopra imports theirs straight from Puglia (the “heel” of Italy’s “boot”) and it was delicious. Although inherently mild, the flavor was enhanced with marinated roasted red and yellow peppers, a balsamic drizzle and grilled crostini. We enjoyed it and want to go to Italy now more than ever.
I intended to order the special gnocchi for my entree, which featured leeks, kale, Gorgonzola sauce and truffle oil, but I didn’t specify and got the regular menu gnocchi ($25) instead. The soft pillowy gnocchi was perfect, but the chicken and spinach with a smoked mozzarella sauce and walnuts seemed a bit blah until I realized my mistake. It was a large bowlful, so I brought half home.
Although she couldn’t pronounce it, tagliatelle ($27) was Helene’s choice. Ordered off the evening specials menu, her pasta dish was covered in shredded smoked salmon, which had a bit of a barbecue flavor. Very mild, the smokiness of the salmon and the roasted garlic puree were the predominant flavors, but they weren’t overwhelming in any way. The salmon tossed with a tomato cream gave the dish a pleasing pale pinkish hue.
Nikki ordered the veal ($29) off the main menu. The veal cutlet was pan fried and tucked under a heap of thin spaghetti with a generous garnish of salty capers and some sauteed spinach. The buttery lemon white wine sauce brightened the dish.
The cavatappi ($29) caught Jennifer’s attention. Served in a large bowl, there were plenty of sauteed tail-on tiger shrimp, sliced sweet Italian sausage, thin basil ribbons tossed in a spicy arrabiata sauce. Interestingly, in Italian, arrabiata translates to mean “angry sauce” thanks to all those spicy chile peppers. Grated ricotta salata, an Italian crumbly textured cheese, was lavishly sprinkled on top.
The dessert choices were many and varied, most coming out of Chicago. When we splurge on dessert, we try to make a point of ordering only the ones made in-house. Sopra’s offering was an espresso drink akin to a brandy Alexander. We considered lingering to try it, but it was getting late. With the drive home ahead of us, we passed on the drink and instead took a quick stroll around Lake Geneva which proved to be the perfect ending to a very nice evening.