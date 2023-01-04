JANESVILLE—Park City Family Restaurant has been in existence forever, it seems. Its prime location on East Milwaukee Street makes for an accessible dining experience. They serve traditional American meals, and I am reminded of the occasional restaurants my family would splurge on as I was growing up with an emphasis on meat, potatoes and vegetables. At that time, small Midwestern towns didn’t have much in the way of foreign or spicy food.
The restaurant is decorated in colors of green and mauve. Seating is plentiful with a dozen comfortable booths, two of them being oversized to fit a crowd, and half a dozen tables. Windows take up two walls allowing abundant natural lighting. Bright pendant lights hang above each booth. There is also counter service in the rear of the restaurant. Wood accents add to the warm and inviting environment. It is a popular place, lively at times but never too noisy.
The daytime hours combined with our hectic schedules made it hard for us to find a day to meet up, so we each went out to eat separately. I stopped by for lunch the day after Christmas with my son, and it was packed with families. I have been coming to Park City since we moved here in the 1990s. It was my parents' favorite restaurant—my father would come every Friday night for the clam chowder. Many older couples seem to have the same appreciation. The menu is extensive with choices for everyone.
I wanted comfort food on a cold day and ordered meatloaf and mashed potatoes ($13.25). All their meals come with soup, salad and mixed vegetables. There are always two soup choices. The salad is pretty basic, featuring lettuce, tomato and cucumber. I enjoyed my meatloaf. There was a light garlic flavor and the texture was firm but moist.
My son loves the Belgian waffles but I talked him into trying the deluxe double cheeseburger ($15.95). He was happy with his choice but gave the highest marks to the vanilla shake, which he ordered after I spotted the malted milk canister and the traditional milkshake maker on the back counter.
Nikki also wanted comfort food and ordered the hot turkey sandwich ($9.75) via EatStreet delivery. Her lunch was served open-faced, with two big slices of turkey on white bread, slathered with gravy and accompanied by a big scoop of mashed potatoes and more gravy. It came with a cup of soup—she tried the classic homestyle chicken noodle. It was a satisfying meal.
Helene opted for the breakfast menu, her favorite meal of the day. She picked a winner with their Greek skillet ($11.95). Served with buttered toast (raisin) and hash browns, the dish arrived swiftly in a porcelain skillet. With the hash browns as the base, crumbled feta cheese mixed with plenty of gyro meat, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions made for a great mash-up of flavors. Two eggs settled on top, and there was a wonderful side of the slightly tangy, garlicky tzatziki sauce. The coffee was replenished often.
Jennifer’s memories of Park City also go back to the 1990s when her mother-in-law, for a special treat, would take her children there for the famous Mickey Mouse pancakes. They could barely contain their excitement.
She stopped in with her son and they were greeted at the front door and quickly seated. With a huge variety of offerings, it took some time to make a final decision. She always appreciates the option of breakfast being served all day and decided to give the homestyle cinnamon French toast ($11.30) a try. Four round slices of swirled cinnamon bread were dipped in an egg wash and delicately fried. They were moist with an exceptional cinnamon flavor. Served with warm syrup, she devoured them and the fluffy scrambled eggs that came with her meal.
Her son chose the Denver skillet ($9.05). A layer of crispy hash browns with melted cheese followed by two eggs over-medium, with a slew of diced ham, green peppers and onions. Two slices of toast accompanied his dish. He was most impressed by the amount of ham and veggies and finished every last morsel.
Generous portions at Park City are the norm. We guarantee you won’t leave hungry. With that in mind, we had no room for dessert. Fortunately, there’s a bakery case near the entrance full of decadent desserts to take home, if you so desire.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.