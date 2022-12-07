JVG_221208_DISHES02.jpg
The arrachera platter served to The Four Dishes restaurant reviewers at Taqueria la Mexicana in South Beloit, Ill.

 Nikki Bolka/Special to The Gazette

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.—We enjoy an adventure, new places and little-known favorites. We don’t know much about South Beloit, Illinois, but there were rumors that Taqueria la Mexicana was a hidden gem, tucked in the back of a Mexican grocery store. It was so hidden, in fact, that even though we found the right strip mall, we accidentally entered La Blanquita, a Mexican bakery adjacent to the restaurant. We like these sorts of accidents, really! The enticing odors made it hard to leave, so we knew we would be stopping back at the bakery after dinner to pick up some sweet goodies to take home.

To get to the restaurant, you have to make your way through the grocery store, but there are booths back there with pleased regular customers. The tradeoff for the excellent food is the simplicity of the restaurant. Multicolored flags hang from the ceiling and yellows and oranges brighten the space and give it a festive vibe.

The huarache grande appetizer at Taqueria la Mexicana in South Beloit, Ill. The dish consists of a  masa dough base covered in beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream and a choice of protein.
Chiles rellenos with Oaxaca cheese, refried beans and rice. It is served with warmed homemade tortillas.
Nachos con carne from Taqueria la Mexicana in South Beloit, Ill.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

