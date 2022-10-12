ROCKFORD, Ill.—An easy drive to the Riverside exit in Rockford, Illinois, GreenFire bills itself as a “bustling American contemporary farm restaurant, focusing on simple, seasonal cuisine.”
GreenFire’s exterior is painted in earth tones of green and terra cotta with large picture windows surrounding the restaurant allowing natural light to pour in. The sprawling interior’s color scheme is an attractive shade of purple with teal-colored window treatments. Further enhancing the space, you’ll find unique chandelier and pendant lights twinkling in the enormous restaurant. It was a gorgeous evening and a band was setting up to play, so we decided to sit outside under the big tent while the weather was still cooperating. Inside, it was packed.
We love to try new takes on familiar dishes, so for an appetizer, we went with the beef dates ($16). They were perfect bites of salty-sweet goodness. Dates, filled with Gorgonzola cheese and wrapped in beef bacon came with a sweet blackberry sauce to dip in along with a basil-infused oil. Warm French bread was brought out to the table, along with a large square of butter, which we bypassed in favor of using the bread to mop up the blackberry sauce.
I was very pleased with my ratatouille crepe ($22). The sweet and spicy tomato sauce was the primary flavor. There were chunks of broccoli, zucchini, peppers and goat cheese all topped with a light crepe.
Because they have wood stone ovens, pizza is one of their must-try offerings. With many intriguing combinations—baby back chipotle, steak mushroom spinach and, for the vegetarians, a tofu sausage pepper—the only trouble a person would have would be which one suits their taste at the moment.
Helene went with the pesto chicken ($16) when she read that there would be mascarpone cheese included. The 12-inch pizza looked like a New York-style crust with rolled edges and a medium crust that held the toppings nicely. It was not tomato-based but was covered in melted mozzarella with hints of goat cheese. The garlic aioli was lovely along with chunks of chicken, diced tomatoes, onions and arugula. Mascarpone was drizzled on top. It was just what she was looking for.
Nikki ordered the French chicken dinner ($36). Served in a shallow bowl, the half chicken was covered in a decadent creamy gravy with big chunks of lobster and fresh mushrooms. Underneath it all was a bed of garlic mashed potatoes. A side of colorful vegetables—a mix of broccoli, zucchini, red bell pepper and carrot—accompanied the dish. It had all the makings of a comfort food, but the rich sauce took it to another level.
Jennifer was particularly hungry the night we dined. Every entree offered sounded delicious, so it was a tough choice for her. She ended up going with the mahi-mahi ($33). Upon taking that first bite, she knew immediately she had made the right choice. The blackened fish was dense and flaky and semi-mild with a sweetness to it. The spices used added just a touch of heat, and the honey mango coulis balanced the flavors perfectly. She also opted for the tomato and mozzarella salad ($8 small/$14 large). Prepared with baby mixed greens, it consisted of sliced tomatoes, basil and large shreds of fresh mozzarella all drizzled with a tangy balsamic. Her meal came with crisp-tender asparagus spears and a tasty citrus rice.
The bakery is a draw in itself, and even though we skipped dessert at the table, we decided to pop inside on our way to the car to check out what they were offering. We each ended up ordering a treat for the road. The lemon blackberry cake ($8 for a large slice) was so beautiful. With three layers and swirls of purple in the frosting, we almost hated to cut into, it made such a beautiful centerpiece on its own.
The light lemon cake was filled with whole blackberries, lemon curd and a light, creamy frosting. I will have trouble not stopping for a piece every time I drive by. Nikki picked out a couple of intriguing chocolates: cardamom, coconut curry and ginger. Helene got a salted caramel macaron but offered a little advice: wait until the macaron, or any dessert, is at room temperature so you can really taste and indulge in the flavors. She couldn’t wait and while the cookie was creamy, she didn’t get the full flavor.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.