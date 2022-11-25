This is a hidden gem (for real hidden). First, figure out where to park. There is a small lot behind the building (next to The Gazette building) or you can park on the street (Parker Drive, not Court Street). If you come in from the back lot, take the elevator to the third floor and then wander out—it’s in a sort of courtyard area.
Taryn is a baker extraordinaire. Her cakes, cupcakes, and cheesecakes are all wonderful. She does catering and there are limited supplies of her baked goods at the restaurant. Maybe 20 flavors of cheesecake, presented in little cupcake wraps.
I want to try all the daily specials, but on Thursdays my choice was the smoked Angus steak burger ($8.99). The concept: take a beautiful piece of Angus steak, grind it up and fry it as a burger. This was a big, beautiful burger, perfectly done, and topped with cheese, tomato and lettuce. It was outstanding.
Nikki got the smoked brisket egg and cheese tacos ($3 each). Wrapped in a flour tortilla, the scrambled egg and cheese combined with big chunks of the tender brisket. It was a unique take on a breakfast dish, and the result was a great combination of flavors. If you have a big appetite, you might want to get two. The brisket egg tacos are available at the restaurant on Saturdays in the winter and at the farmers market in the summer. You can also pick up a pound of brisket to take home for $18 on Saturdays.
Jennifer stopped in just before closing on a recent Thursday. This was her second time here in just a few weeks—it’s that good. She inquired about what was being served that day. The man behind the counter explained the steak wrap ($7.50) was special that day. She went ahead and ordered that along with a chocolate raspberry cheesecake. The hearty wrap was flavorful and filling, with moist, tender chunks of flank steak combined with equally moist, aromatic jasmine rice. It was all stuffed in a flour tortilla and grilled, providing just a slight crunch.
Helene decided to try the bacon, egg and cheese wrap ($5.99). The cheddar cheese was sharp and the bacon bits were crunchy. The eggs were plain but tasty and the whole meal, served in a flour tortilla, held together nicely—no mess at all.
Helene made it her mission, as an homage to her mother-in-law Marge’s motto (life is short, eat dessert first), to try all the flavors of cheesecake. She has found the cupcake size to be the perfect serving size.
The graham cracker bottom and the cheesecake base are light. The flavorings are all made by Taryn and so far, raspberry has been her favorite. The fruit sauce was seedless and wonderfully tasteful. She has also tried the lemon (yes, please!), blueberry (fresh), caramel (smooth), turtle (the sweetest and so good with chocolate syrup and pecans with a cherry on top—it was reminiscent of a Culver’s turtle sundae, Marge’s favorite). The peanut butter one got snatched up by her husband, but we can attest that it was delicious. One of the best things about Taryn’s cheesecakes is that they are not cloyingly sweet, making them truly an adult’s dessert. And coffee comes with any purchase and is hot and fresh. Another small restaurant business deserving of our patronage.
Taryn is a Rock County girl. She grew up in Milton, moved to Beloit, and now has the Janesville restaurant. I was so happy to be able to ask about her life. She started doing catering for extra income, then was encouraged to open a pop-up shop inside Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, a shop in Beloit I now plan to check out. She sold out quickly, and her cheesecakes became must-have items. Taryn showed me that she uses homemade vanilla extract that takes longer than a year to age (weirdly enough, that same day I happened to catch Ina Garten showing a guest her homemade vanilla extract).
Just a heads up, in the winter the restaurant hours on Saturdays are 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and it only sells the brisket, brisket tacos and desserts. For the upcoming Janesville Jolly Jingle, Taryn is planning peppermint cupcakes and other Christmas treats.