This is a hidden gem (for real hidden). First, figure out where to park. There is a small lot behind the building (next to The Gazette building) or you can park on the street (Parker Drive, not Court Street). If you come in from the back lot, take the elevator to the third floor and then wander out—it’s in a sort of courtyard area.

Taryn is a baker extraordinaire. Her cakes, cupcakes, and cheesecakes are all wonderful. She does catering and there are limited supplies of her baked goods at the restaurant. Maybe 20 flavors of cheesecake, presented in little cupcake wraps.

JVG_221125_DISHES05.jpg
Buy Now

A cross section of the flank steak wrap from Taryn's Tempting Treats in downtown Janesville.
JVG_221125_DISHES03.jpg
Buy Now

A salted caramel cupcake is just one example of the tasty baked goods sold at Taryn's Tempting Treats in downtown Janesville.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you