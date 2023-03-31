It is so nice to find a restaurant in the area that none of us have visited, and we happily made the easy drive up Highway 26 to Fort Atkinson. Our destination was 99 Sushi.
Downtown Fort Atkinson is a quaint area with several restaurants and bars nestled around the Rock River. With plenty of parking, we had no trouble locating 99 Sushi.
Located in a beautiful, historic brick building, it doesn’t appear to be very big from the outside, but once inside, you get the feel of its spaciousness. There are roomy black booths and around a half dozen tables that seat six. Posters featuring different types of sushi hang on the powder blue walls, and light gray tile flooring finishes out the space. It’s a pretty informal place. Grab a menu and seat yourself — simple as that. There is a lot of greenery hanging from the walls and ceiling, some real, that gives the place a soothing feel.
We arrived early on a Saturday night and were rewarded in getting seated with no problem. As the evening progressed, the restaurant became busier. There were many takeout orders, and the staff did a great job being attentive to our table and juggling the orders.
We love dumplings, so we ordered pork gyoza ($6.99 for six) as our appetizer. They were savory little bites of juicy, flavorful pork that we dipped into a soy-based sauce. It was a good choice, but we kept watching lots of delicious looking crab rangoon making its way to our neighbors’ tables. Because of their apparent popularity, we wondered if we ordered the wrong thing. We did briefly consider ordering some for dessert.
It was a cold night, so a cup of soup sounded perfect. We had two options. I went with the miso soup ($2.99). It was a flavorful broth with small bits of tofu and seaweed. Helene ordered the savory mushroom soup ($2.99), which imparted a nice earthy taste. The slices of fresh mushrooms were paired with what was described as "crunchy bits." They would have been crunchier if served on the side but gave the broth some bulk. Both were great options. Nikki warmed up with a pot of green tea ($2.99), and Jennifer opted for a Malibu rum and Coke ($6.99).
No raw fish for me — California rolls are fun and more my style, and I regret not trying theirs. Instead, I ordered the shrimp fried rice ($11.99). It was a generous portion with medium-sized shrimp with the typical Japanese rice with peas and carrots. It was good, just not anything special. It did come with yum yum sauce, a traditional mayonnaise-based sauce for steak, which added a bit of sweetness when I put it over the rice.
Jennifer went for the chicken hibachi ($14.99). Her meal came with fried rice and either soup or salad. She chose the salad featuring iceberg lettuce, carrot spirals and chopped red cabbage. The popular Japanese dressing made with carrots, ginger, soy sauce and honey was quite pleasing. Tender pieces of all-white-meat chicken, onion wedges, broccolini, button mushrooms and carrots combined with a flavorful sauce with hints of ginger, soy sauce and brown sugar. Its smoky and sweet taste was delicious.
Helene loves sushi but doesn’t do spicy, and most of the sushi had some sort of kick to them. What she ordered was the crazy salmon roll ($11.99 for eight pieces), which had avocado and cucumber inside and raw salmon on top with eel sauce. Absolutely delicious. The creamy avocado paired well with the crunch of the cucumber and the soft salmon and the slightly sweet yet salty eel sauce made for a rewarding meal.
Nikki wanted spicy tuna and found the candy cane roll ($14.99 for 10) on the secret menu. It was beautiful, consisting of spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped in soy paper with pieces of white tuna and red tuna across the top. The plate had a decorative drizzle of sauces and came with the customary pickled ginger and a dollop of wasabi.
I didn’t think I was a fan of sushi, but I do have to admit that the bite I tried of Nikki’s was really good, and the presentation was impressive. This is a place to try if you’ve always wanted to try sushi but have been hesitant.
