What even is a wine bar anyway? Don’t be fooled by a name—you will love Genisa even if you don’t know Montrachet from Boone's Farm. The wine list is extensive. I challenge you to try something new. But here’s the thing: There is so much more than wine.

We each visited Genisa separately and made some wonderful discoveries. Food is served as it is ready and the pizzas are baked in their fabulous imported Forno Classico, the ultimate Italian brick oven. With the open counter, you can watch it all happening, even when you are enjoying a perfect evening out on the patio.

The garden veggie pizza from Janesville's Genisa Wine Bar.
The Genisa sampler is a selection of meat, cheese and the restaurant's house-roasted rosemary nuts.
Citrus-marinated olives are a good choice for sharing at the table at Genisa Wine Bar in downtown Janesville.
Genisa's tomato caprese salad.
