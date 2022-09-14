What even is a wine bar anyway? Don’t be fooled by a name—you will love Genisa even if you don’t know Montrachet from Boone's Farm. The wine list is extensive. I challenge you to try something new. But here’s the thing: There is so much more than wine.
We each visited Genisa separately and made some wonderful discoveries. Food is served as it is ready and the pizzas are baked in their fabulous imported Forno Classico, the ultimate Italian brick oven. With the open counter, you can watch it all happening, even when you are enjoying a perfect evening out on the patio.
Owner Greg Hughes, a Janesville native, always had a vision of opening an upscale Italian restaurant downtown, honoring his mother Genisa, whose parents migrated from Menzano, Italy. She was known for her vivacious personality and home-cooked Italian meals. Greg had a hand in choosing the recipes but insists all the credit should go to Chef Joshua Pickering and his team.
Built in 1865, the gorgeous Italianate building that once housed Legends tavern has been completely renovated. Genisa’s interior is contemporary with charcoal gray walls and ceiling. Cozy booths situated at the front of the restaurant provide an intimate space for conversation. A small bar and a couple of pub tables complete this area. Beyond that is a gigantic lighted wine cooler featuring more than 100 international wines. Several tables are housed in the rear of the restaurant, as well as the entrance to the ever-so-popular patio.
I will be back to test new wines, but my husband and I always try imaginative cocktails. I ordered the special, a blueberry gin fizz ($10). It was light, not sweet, and had hints of basil. He likes whiskey and went for a limoncello whiskey sour ($9). They both went well with the Genisa sampler ($16), a selection of meat, cheese and their house-roasted rosemary nuts. Our favorite cheeses were the Carr Valley blue cheese and the aged cheddar.
We were instructed to order for the table, with sharing in mind. And the portions made sharing easy. Helene and Nikki both got the citrus marinated olives ($5), a lovely presentation of several different types of olives. Juicy, lemony, salty and oily, they made for a wonderful starter while going over the menu. Helene also raved over the tomato caprese salad ($10). Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and the slices were cut as thick as the fresh mozzarella. With spicy arugula lettuce piled to the side, the pairing with the fresh basil and the balsamic dressing struck the perfect balance—tart but not biting—with the occasional grain of salt enhancing all the flavors.
Genisa has a nice selection of meatballs. The “angry” one, arrabbiata ($11), had a bit of spice, but the real heat came from the sauce. The gluten-free, dry-aged beef meatballs ($12) were crunchy on the outside, set in a sauce with peppery notes. Jennifer’s favorite, the Italian steakhouse ($13), tasted like the best seasoned steak you’ve sunk your teeth into, with finely chopped portabella mushrooms adding an earthy flavor and salty, tangy blue cheese on top. There are seven different meatballs to choose from, so the meatball trio (3 for $14) is a great option and gives you the opportunity to compare the many styles and sauces.
Pizza is their signature dish, and brick-oven baking results in a nice crust that is charred in spots. Genisa’s offers a farmers market pizza ($15) that highlights whatever is in season. When I visited, it was a four-pepper pizza with an olive oil base. Yes, there were some spicy peppers included, but just enough to elevate it a bit. It was mellowed, though, by the buttery fontina and tangy taleggio cheeses. It is so nice to eat local! In fact, my CSA guy was seated nearby, and I happily discovered we were eating his herbs and onions.
Jennifer and Helene both tried the garden veggie ($13) pizza that featured vegetables cooked al dente--mushrooms, red bell peppers, black olives, thinly sliced onions and artichokes--with a nice layer of pesto and a sprinkling of cheese.
If you have room, try one of their desserts. Selections included the two fruit desserts, berries and cream and the ‘fruit of the season’ brick-oven cobbler, both made in-house. All the others are made by our local 808 Cheesecake store on Milwaukee Street using Genisa’s recipes. Helene and I tried the cobbler ($12), warm, crunchy, with a scoop of melty vanilla gelato on the side.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.