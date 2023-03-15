On a bright, sunny morning, three of the four of us took a drive through the country to The Fulton Store in the unincorporated community of Fulton, southwest of Edgerton.

JVG_230316_DISHES02
Buy Now

Cod dinners, served only on Fridays at The Fulton Store, come with a side, a choice of potato and a choice of dipping sauce for the fish.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you