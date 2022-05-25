JANESVILLE
La Jaiba Loca is a new Mexican restaurant on Midland Road with a seafood focus. The restaurant takes its inspiration from the food of Nayarit, a state on the Pacific coast.
If you used to dine at the Denny’s in this location, you might recognize the same torn upholstery and scuffed floors, but it no longer has a Denny’s feel to it. The atmosphere is fun with lively music--and laughter from a table of tequila shooters on the day I stopped in.
There are TVs in the dining room tuned to Spanish-speaking stations. The interior is wide open and spacious with hues of blue. An enormous picture window floods the space with natural light. In addition to several booths and tables, there is seating at the counter for an overflow crowd or for those dining solo. Behind the cash register is a private room that looks like it could hold about 50 people.
I took my son out to dinner and we started with large margaritas ($10) in blue-tinged glasses that made our eyes pop. We like lime flavors over ice, but they have a variety. They even have umbrellas.
Next up were the chips and salsa. There were two super spicy salsas and large whole crispy tortillas that we broke up for dipping. The fun part was the ceviche de pescado that came with it. The finely chopped fish, tomato, carrot and onion was a treat.
Most of the meal choices include seafood, but my son found carne asada fajitas ($12.95) on the menu. A plateful of steak with grilled onions and peppers was served with a side of salad and rice. I ordered a tostada camarón cocido ($5.99). There was plenty of shrimp on a crispy tortilla, topped with finely chopped onion and cucumber. It was good but on the plain side. I also ordered chips and guacamole ($6.95), which jazzed up the tostada. The guac was chunky with onion, tomato and lots of cilantro.
Although Jennifer adores most seafood, she was in the mood for chicken the evening she ordered takeout and got chicken fajitas ($12.95).
On the drive home, the aroma made her mouth water. She couldn’t wait to dig into her meal, which featured tons of white chicken meat, sliced red onion, sliced green and orange bell peppers, and as a nice touch, tomatoes. A rice medley accompanied her meal, as did a small salad.
The tortillas were chewy and slightly thicker than store-bought tortillas. She layered on rice then the fajita mixture. To top it off, she added her own shredded cheese and hot sauce. The chicken, seasoned with chili powder, cumin and other Mexican spices, was tender and moist. Even after filling three tortillas, she still had a sizable amount of chicken left over.
Nikki also ordered takeout. One of the house specials, the paella de mariscos, sounded delicious, and there were two sizes available: small for $15.45 or large for $28.45. She went with the small and was surprised at the quantity of food. There was probably enough for three people. It was packed in a 9-by-11-inch aluminum foil tin that worked great to keep the dish hot, and they had helpfully put it in a flat cardboard tray for travel.
There was a wide assortment of mariscos (seafood), from crab legs, mussels, shrimp with the shells and heads still on, tiny scallops, octopus pieces, chunks of imitation crab, and smaller peeled and deveined shrimp. The rice was spicy and flavorful.
Helene visited the restaurant with friends, and their first order of business was to try out the drinks.
She ordered the cantarito kora ($10), also called a paloma, which consisted of tequila, grapefruit soda and lime served in a clay mug with chili salt seasoning around the rim. It was very bubbly and refreshing.
Her dinner companions ordered micheladas (small $8, large $12), a drink similar to a bloody mary but with beer instead of tomato juice. They were garnished with a wedge of lime and chili salt along the edge. Like Jennifer, she also tried the fajitas. Even though she normally has a low tolerance for heat, she sampled the green sauce--warning: very hot!--but somehow found it addicting with a fresh taste of lime juice.
I am happy to see another side of Mexican cuisine in town. When you are craving seafood or wish you were on a beach somewhere sipping margaritas, La Jaiba Loca provides the flavors of a sunny seaside meal right here in Janesville.