Even though the farmer's omelet was Helene's third choice at K's Outback Café—her other two preferences featured house-made sausage gravy, which sold out during her visit—it was still delicious and filling.
Just a short drive to Orfordville, you’ll find K’s Outback, a gem of a restaurant serving up comfort food at its finest. K’s isn’t a big place, but it exudes coziness and a small-town vibe.
K’s Outback has been around for 25 years and yes, Kay is still there!
The restaurant was busy for Sunday brunch, but the atmosphere was relaxed and casual. It was a little like stepping back into the 1970s. The dining area is small, with maybe 10 tables and a counter with rotating stools reminiscent of an old diner. Packers memorabilia embellishes the walls in addition to festive seasonal decorations. We settled in and started off with coffee ($1.90), which was better than most local cafes.
There were specials on the board and some surprises on the menu. I debated between breakfast and lunch until I saw the pulled pork sandwich ($6.95), a favorite of mine. K’s was slightly sweet, a generous amount on a nice toasted bun. It came with chips and a pickle, but I had to upgrade. On the menu, I spotted a side dish of hash browns with onions, peppers and Swiss cheese ($5.95). The cheese was mellow and added a gooey-ness to the dish. I had recently seen Cook’s Country give Frank’s Red Hot top ratings, and because it was on the table, I had to try. It added the perfect acidity and zing.
Nikki ordered a lunch dish, too. She went with the Reuben ($7.25), adding crinkle-cut fries for an additional $3.75. The grilled sandwich had all the usual elements: corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye with a side of thousand island dressing. But at K’s, the dressing is homemade (as is the bread!), and the corned beef appeared to be straight from the brisket—big tender chunks of meat, not the thinly sliced deli style that we sometimes see at other places.
Helene was excited to see Southern Benedict on the specials board which substituted K’s house-made sausage gravy for the traditional hollandaise. With her mind made up, she perused the menu, finding a couple of things that caught her eye, and luckily she did because when she looked up at the specials board again, her selection had been erased! They had sold out of the sausage gravy.
Her runner-up also included sausage gravy, so she fell back to a third choice, the farmer’s omelet ($9.50), which didn’t disappoint. A large serving, the American fries were nestled inside the omelet along with fried onions and peppery sausage, all topped with a cheese sauce. Delicious and filling. For toast selection they offer two types that are house-made: white and raisin. She opted for the raisin, which was thickly sliced, buttered and chewy. She would still like to make a trip back to try their sausage gravy.
Jennifer was in the mood for a hearty breakfast. She decided to go with the egg, potato and either bacon, sausage or ham. Choices included the number of eggs (1-3, $7.95 for two) and type of potato (hash browns or American fries). Her selection of two scrambled eggs, bacon, American fries and a toasted English muffin did not disappoint.
The eggs were fluffy and the bacon crispy. She thoroughly enjoyed the homemade American fries with their crispy, crunchy exterior balanced with a soft, creamy inside. She also enhanced her plate with Frank's, dotting her eggs and potatoes to give them the heat she desired.
K’s also makes its own pies. There were three on the board along with peach cobbler. Served by the slice, with the number of slices available noted on the specials board, we almost had to arm wrestle our server for the last piece of peanut butter pie (we decided to let her enjoy it after doing a great job waiting on us).
Instead, we sampled the rhubarb pie ($3.75) and peach cobbler with ice cream ($4.75), which prompted a discussion on pastry preferences—cobblers, crisps, crumbles or pies? The cobbler was cakey and served warm with a layer of peaches on the bottom. My favorite, though, was the rhubarb pie. The crust was flaky and lovely, with a dense sweet/tart rhubarb filling.
How fun to discover a small-town, friendly place with delicious homemade food. We enjoyed the short ride over to Orfordville and will be back again to explore the downtown stores and have coffee and another piece of pie at K’s.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.