Our original dining plans changed at the last minute so we could check out “Nights on Festival” held in downtown Janesville. Food trucks, live music, adult beverages and a scattering of craft booths—what more could you ask for?
The festivals and the farmers market, along with the Blain-Gilbertson Family Heritage Bridge that has joined the two sides of the Rock River, have helped make the downtown vibrant. There were happy families and music from Banana Wind, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. People brought chairs, and children splashed around the Bubbler.
Many of the regular farmers market vendors were at “Nights on Festival.” We started at Gray’s Brewing Company, where I had to sample a sour cherry hard soda. It was perfect—not too sweet with just a bit of sour and totally refreshing with its bright cherry flavor. Jennifer tried their blood orange radler. Icy cold, it was a flavorful brew with a fresh-squeezed orange taste.
Taryn’s Tempting Treats, located in the WCLO building at 1 Parker Place, had a tent set up. I have been watching the specials on its Facebook page, and I want to try them all. They had smoked brisket served with potato casserole ($12). You know those rich, cheesy potatoes you get at potlucks and holidays? That was the base with a hardy serving of smoky shredded beef on top. It was wonderful. If you can’t get this, she has brisket and egg wraps available at the farmers market.
The Jakarta Cafe truck out of Madison caught Jennifer’s eye. Everything is made from scratch, including the soy sauce, made from a recipe originating from the owner’s grandparents.
Jennifer selected the roast pork with rice and veggies ($15). Tender, boneless hunks of barbecue pork were served over white rice with a homemade sweet honey sauce. A few bits of shredded red cabbage and carrots, the “veggies” component of the meal, were mixed in, as well. She was surprised to see iceberg lettuce strewn among the pork and rice. It was slightly wilted due to the warmth of the dish and in her opinion, would have been better without it.
Nikki stopped at La Chucheria for an appetizer of takis con queso and elote ($7). They had some kick with a great mix of crunch and salt with a hint of sweet (probably from the corn).
La Chucheria also offers other dressed-up snacks like papas preparadas (potato chips with cabbage, sour cream, pork skin, tomato, avocado and salsa), and treats like strawberries with sweet cream and mango ice cream. For her entree, she went over to La Kermes and got a chicken empanada ($3). It was much bigger than she expected, filling the plate, and the turnover was not like a pie crust but more like a fresh crispy corn dough, filled with shredded chicken.
Helene checked out the We Got U! truck, which offers a variety of burgers, all served with fries. Helene opted for the Little Man burger ($10) that starts with a trio of protein: one patty (the Big Man has two), crispy bacon that added a lot of flavor to the burger, and a fried egg to complete the protein punch. Combined with grilled onions, a fresh slice of tomato and the usual—lettuce mayo, mustard and ketchup—and you’ve got a burger reminiscent of the type served up in diners. The toasted bun was soft and the fries were crispy.
At the RonMar Tasty Chicago-style popcorn tent, we tried the caramel popcorn (delicious!) and the chocolate popcorn, which reminded Helene of Cocoa Puffs cereal. Each was $7.75. RonMar’s popcorn can also be found at the farmers market and Uptown Janesville.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.
