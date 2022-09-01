Our original dining plans changed at the last minute so we could check out “Nights on Festival” held in downtown Janesville. Food trucks, live music, adult beverages and a scattering of craft booths—what more could you ask for?

The festivals and the farmers market, along with the Blain-Gilbertson Family Heritage Bridge that has joined the two sides of the Rock River, have helped make the downtown vibrant. There were happy families and music from Banana Wind, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. People brought chairs, and children splashed around the Bubbler.

The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you