Genuine soul food at its finest is at Rick’s Ribs, a hidden gem in Loves Park, Illinois, just outside of Rockford. Even though I consider Rockford my home turf, Rick’s Ribs was a puzzle to find. My GPS sent me around and around a busy intersection. That’s because it is a tiny restaurant behind a slots place that has a huge sign you can’t see around.
According to the regulars I chatted with while I waited, Rick’s has been at this location around three years. Online, it says he has been cooking for more than 20 years. All I know is that this is the only soul food place around—and the locals love it. I stopped in to get some barbecue takeout to bring home for an impromptu outdoor dinner in my backyard.
The scent of meat barbecuing on site is mouthwatering. I got overwhelmed and wanted to try everything, so I started off by ordering something called the loveboat sampler ($12.50). It was supposed to come with a pulled pork slider. Unfortunately, they were out of pulled pork, so I got extra ribs.
It also came with tips, coleslaw and baked beans—but they must have been out of coleslaw, too, because it came with potato salad instead. Despite the quirks, all of the food was delicious. The ribs were “fall off the bone” with a sticky, slightly sweet barbecue sauce. I learned a fun fact that Rick’s was a finalist in the best barbecue category with The Rockford Register Star in 2020.
The pork chop ($3.50) was a favorite of Helene’s. Moist, still on the bone and served on a slice of white bread, the top breaded crust was seasoned with lemon and lots of pepper—definitely not the dry tasteless fare that was so familiar at her dinner table growing up. Sorry, Mom.
We also ordered an extra sauce, and tasting it on its own was interesting. It had an initial sweet barbecue-ish flavor that quickly dissipated, leaving a hint of vinegar that really gave the sauce a depth of flavor.
Jennifer fell in love with the deep-fried okra. Lightly breaded, the flavor was mild with a somewhat grassy flavor similar to eggplant. It had a slight spiciness from the red pepper flakes. The Southern-style baked beans with hints of brown sugar and barbecue sauce were first rate. Both smoky and sweet, they were a perfect addition to our meal.
Rick’s potato salad is superb. Jennifer is a bit picky when it comes to foods prepared with mayonnaise. If there is too much of it, she won’t eat it. The mayonnaise ratio in this, though, was spot on. Tender potatoes, chopped pimentos, celery and a smidgen of relish—the cold salad was liked by all.
Nikki’s favorites were the tips (easier to eat and way less messy than ribs) and the collard greens. The greens were perfectly cooked and tender with a little bit of a kick. She also enjoyed the baked beans. The flavor combination reminded her of the big crock pot of beans her mom always brings to family get-togethers. Delicious!
We also split the beef polish sausage with pepperoncini ($5.24). It’s great to have a beef option for anyone who might not be a fan of pork. They also serve chicken wings (and quarters on the weekend) as an alternative to ribs.
Rick’s makes its own desserts, and they all sound yummy. I was hoping for the caramel cake and the peach cobbler, but they only had pound cake ($3), which we split. It was magical. We couldn’t agree on the flavor; we each got a different note. Right out of the wrapper, there was a scent of coconut, although it didn’t permeate the cake. There was an amaretto sweetness with a lemony glaze and the texture was lovely. It would be worth going back to do a more thorough sampling of the desserts.
When I can, I will visit on a weekend for soul food Saturday and Sunday. They have more on the menu, like fried catfish, cornbread dressing and sweet potatoes. Come any day for the ribs, though, and you won’t be disappointed. Keep in mind, the regulars said the line can be long. But they weren’t complaining.
