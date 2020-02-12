MIDDLETON
It’s somehow comforting to know that even in a modern, upscale place such as downtown Middleton, an “old-fashioned tavern” can still survive.
That’s how The Village Green bills itself, and it clearly is a relic of a pre-gentrified city—a time when rural and urban folks alike frequented the bar and grill, which now seems awkward and outdated in Middleton’s trendy downtown.
A server told us the tavern has been operating since the mid-1970s, and it doesn’t appear much has changed here. The Green is the kind of place where you can still get the “early bird special”—a $2 hamburger—three days a week before noon. (For another 50 cents, the kitchen will throw a slice of cheese on it.)
The Village Green is reminiscent of a lot of bar and grills I remember from my youth in Janesville. They serve appetizers from a deep fryer and burgers and sandwiches that have become institutionalized as bar food—things such as burgers and fries, battered cheese curds and chicken strips, Reubens and prime rib sandwiches.
Along with standard starters, soups, salads and burgers, The Village Green offer three types of Reuben sandwich ($7.95). Other sandwich options include roast pork loin ($6.75), smoked turkey breast ($6.75), a BLT ($7.50) and fish ($6.75). There’s a chicken breast sandwich that comes Cajun- or barbecue-style ($6.75), and vegetarians can choose a black bean burger ($6.95) or a grilled cheese ($3.50).
The kitchen also turns out “south of the border” options such as homemade nachos ($5.25), chili cheese fries ($6.95) and a taco burger ($7.25), and it offers a different homemade soup each day of the week along with chef Ron’s spicy chili ($4.25/cup; $5.25/bowl) and seafood gumbo ($4.50/cup; $5.50/bowl). Sides include homemade potato salad ($2.50), cole slaw ($2.50) and a traditional chef’s salad ($8.50), among others.
A server mentioned the tavern is particularly popular on Fridays, when a three-piece fish dinner includes hush puppies, fries or potato salad, cole slaw and tartar sauce ($10.95). The alternative is a shrimp dinner with fantail shrimp, fries, cole slaw, bread and shrimp sauce ($11.95).
The cavernous room is no-frills and efficient—it can serve a lot of people quickly but is not very attractive. It features a bar along one side of the hall with a half-wall dividing the bar area from one with more tables and chairs and a couple of pool tables near the back. Inexpensive paneling and an acoustic-tile ceiling aren’t pretty, but they get the job done and match the furniture.
Some friends and I dropped in for a casual bite to eat one night when everything else in town had a lengthy wait. We enjoyed the service and the relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere. We weren’t impressed with the food but, we concluded, it could have been worse.
The burgers, bland and flavorless, are served in a white bun with a choice of toppings. They’re the type that are mass-produced and come from a freezer.
But we liked some of the kitchen’s homemade fare. A plate of fried green beans ($5.95) was tasty, and the cole slaw ($2.50) also tasted fresh and crunchy. (Skip the potato salad, which suffered from too much mayo.) A corned beef Reuben ($7.95) was flavorful with pungent sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, dressing and lots of meat. (Skip the dull and flavorless chicken breast sandwich ($6.75), but a BLT on grilled rye ($7.50) was fine).
The spicy chili didn’t have a lot going on, but both that and the seafood gumbo did pack some heat. The gumbo featured bits of nondescript fish and had a fishy flavor that competed with chucks of spicy sausage for flavor dominance, while a bowl of thick Wisconsin cheese soup was rich but not especially flavorful.
The food is not great and the building doesn’t hold a lot of appeal, but The Village Green endures in part because it provides a place for people to gather, socialize, drink and dine. Its appeal is that customers can simply be themselves. Despite the ordinary fare, the Green’s vibe is inexpensive, down-to-earth and friendly, and for some people that’s good enough.