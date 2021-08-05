MADISON
Sometimes, it’s right there on the sign.
Examining the copious menu at Tokyo Sushi, a relatively new restaurant tucked inconspicuously into the visual circus that is Williamson Street, might leave you somewhat breathless. The scope of options seems only slightly smaller than the population of Kyoto, including everything from teriyaki entrees and donburi rice bowls to fried rice, Yaki Soba and Yaki Udon. It’s a veritable Japanese food paradise.
But don’t be bowled over or misdirected—stick with the sushi.
That’s where Tokyo Sushi really shines, and a lot of it is due to tightly constructed rolls. There’s nothing quite as disappointing as having a complex maki roll disintegrate into a pile of rice and seaweed halfway from the plate to your lips.
But even with a wide range of ingredients and options, the specialty rolls hold their shape surprisingly well, giving you the total flavor experience.
Take the Grand Canyon Roll ($13.95), a roll with shrimp both inside (tempura) and out (shredded), topped with tuna and a tiny strip of bold-red fish roe. It seems impossible that something shouldn’t slip off, but nothing does. And you can taste each type of seafood as you crunch it. Truly delicious.
The same is true for the Sunny Roll ($13.95), another shrimp-based roll that is topped with a mix of unagi and mango sauce, resulting in a gorgeous golden hue that tastes as good as it looks.
Combining a list of ingredients in fascinating ways is one of Tokyo Sushi’s calling cards. There are tons of raw and cooked options (if you’re a shrimp tempura fan, you’re in serious luck) and again, the artistry is less in the presentation than the construction.
Some of the other sections of Tokyo Sushi’s menu don’t impress quite as much. Teriyaki entrees are often a good bet at a sushi joint, but that’s not the case here.
It’s not so much the sauce, but the size: A plate of teriyaki scallops ($19.95) featured seafood sliced into thin, tiny coins and tiny pieces of vegetables drenched in a sauce that was too thin to bring them to life. From a flavor standpoint, fewer and larger items in the entrée might have worked more effectively.
With a whopping total of 12 teriyaki options (remember how extensive we said this menu was?), it’s certainly possible that some of the other meats (beef, chicken, shrimp, etc.) get a more substantive treatment.
Over on the appetizer menu, you’ will want to pay attention to item descriptions. An order of pan-fried pork gyoza were seared a little too seriously to maintain their texture and taste. If steamed is more your thing, opt for the steamed shumai ($4.75) instead.
For a small place—it’s located in a smallish house that used to be home to a Mexican taco joint—Tokyo Sushi has a ton of charm. It’s the kind of spot that would make for a cozy date night, assuming you can find parking.
Online orders are handled skillfully—restaurant staff gives you a heads-up call to let you know they’re ready, forestalling your cooked sushi getting cold and congealed. Given the uneven amount of time sushi rolls often take to prepare, it’s a really helpful and much-appreciated gesture that again shows the staff is commitment to detail.
Well, at least on the in-person stuff. In the kindest way possible, I’d like to note that some of the lost-in-translation impacts of Tokyo Sushi’s online presence are flat-out adorable: Call up Tokyo Sushi in a Google search and the title of the restaurant’s website reads “Best Sushi One the Westside”—where it is decidedly not located—and a banner on the website itself instructs us to “Enjoy the Delicious.”
As long as we stick to the sushi, we totally will.