MADISON
When you visit downtown Madison, you can see slow but certain signs of recovery. There are far fewer boarded-up storefronts and far more people eating alfresco and sipping beers on restaurant patios.
There’s a sense of wary hopefulness among the restaurants on State Street that is both wonderful and important to acknowledge.
Luchador Tacos and Tequila Bar is one of the places that has managed to survive it all.
Most of us in the Midwest tend to think masks and capes when we think about luchadors—hell, our obvious cultural touchstone is likely still “Nacho Libre,” the 15-year-old Jack Black film. But in a very real way, the restaurant embraces that split identity concept.
Much like its colorfully caped and masked namesake, it has taken the pandemic punches and lived to keep on fighting. That’s pretty remarkable given owner Charlie Todd took the high-dive from the top turnbuckle in August 2020, opening his restaurant just as the full boom of capacity restrictions dropped to a difficult 25 percent.
The interior environs are nice, with colorful, neon-accented artwork adorning the walls. There isn’t a ton of space inside, but there are plenty of tables on the patio for outdoor dining.
The menu is packed with traditional Mexican options—tacos, burritos, and lucha-bowls that skip the tortillas and combine ingredients—things such as ground beef ($9.50), carnitas ($10) or garlic shrimp ($12)— in a layered bowl). Then there is the “badass” section, where the menu slips on its garish luchador mask and really goes to town.
It won’t be surprising to learn which part is more fun to try.
In general, the “badass” portion of the menu offer vastly superior experiences to the straightforward traditional Mexican offerings. A chicken burrito ($8.50) was fine but needed a side of startlingly pricey queso sauce ($2.50 for a single-serve plastic rameken’s worth) to make it come to life. If you’re going to have to rely on a tap-in from a condiment to get the win, you might as well embrace the full-on-flavors elsewhere on the menu.
Luckily, many of Luchador’s “badass” tacos pack enough taste that they don’t really need a boost from a extra serving of salsa or queso.
The pork section of the taco menu harbors two of the real standouts: The Hawaiian ($4.50), which features pulled pork in a pineapple glaze with thick crunchy slices of vegetable slaw, and the even better Caribbean ($4.50), which douses its carnitas in jerk sauce and tops it with mango salsa.
Another standout came from the seafood offerings: The Crispy Fish ($4.50), pairing fried grouper—an unusual choice, to be sure—with a bright-red ancho chili paste. Vegetarians get a couple of cauliflower-based tacos to try—one doused in Tikka sauce, the other in Buffalo.
As a devout lover of spicy food, a side serving of chorizo dirty rice ($3) sounded intriguing but was only adequate. The chorizo crumbles were surprisingly small, and while they were flavorful, they didn’t have the kick I had been hoping for. For its price, it seemed smallish.
There aren’t a lot of dessert options to chase the spicy tacos and “badass elotes” ($8) from the appetizer menu (think street corn on the cob drenched in butter and dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. But the one choice you’ve got is truly top-notch: A set of warm, cinnamon-y churro donuts served with real whipped cream. (The server was kind enough to separate it from the rest of our to-go order, so the heat from the tacos and burritos wouldn’t melt it to goo. A deeply appreciated gesture.)
This was a great way to tamp down the lingering scorch from some of the spicier tacos and close up a badass meal with a lighter, sweeter taste.