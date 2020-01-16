MADISON
Takara 88 opened five years ago in downtown Middleton and has become a prominent fixture among the city’s array of impressive restaurants.
It’s one of four Japanese restaurants in the Madison area owned and operated by Brian and Ericka Ni. All specialize in high-grade sushi and fine service, and Takara 88 is definitely a gem among the jewels.
It features a full complement of sushi and sashimi options, special rolls, hibachi dinners, several udon and soba noodle bowls, teriyaki and tempura meals. Its sushi is among the area’s best, and it seems that everything here is done exceptionally well.
That includes the restaurant’s relaxing atmosphere and stylish décor. The dining room is striking for its modern design of muted colors, ambient lighting and big curves, which are carved into window frames and built into archways, countertops and seating areas. The room’s centerpiece is a round table under an enormous circular drop ceiling, and there is a mix of secluded and private tables along with spaces meant for larger groups. There also is a half-moon-shaped sushi bar where customers can observe talented chefs at work.
Takara 88 has a full bar with all the fixings, but on the night of our visit, my companion and I first warmed up with cups of Japanese green tea. With dinner, she enjoyed a paloma—the grapefruit and tequila cocktail from Mexico—while I ordered a Sapporo, Japan’s most popular beer.
We sipped cups of miso soup ($2.75)—savory broth with white bean curds, seaweed and scallions—as we perused an extensive menu with so many choices it is difficult to decide on one.
We eventually settled on a couple of classic appetizers: Goyza ($5.50)—six pan-fried pork dumplings—and shrimp tempura ($7.50). Both came with a small bowl of soy sauce. The chef’s Goyza are well seared and filled with tasty pork and spices, while the tempura makes a crispy batter enveloping succulent shrimp. Both are great starters.
The restaurant’s menu lists nine salad options, including a poppy seed salad ($8) that is artfully presented and doesn’t disappoint with its mix of fresh greens, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes and pumpkin seeds, all tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing.
Takara 88 is known for fresh sushi and excellent preparation. The Philadelphia roll ($7.25) is a tasty example of the kitchen employing complementing flavors and textures: smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallions, cream cheese and tobiko, with wasabi and ginger.
Among special rolls is the King Eel roll ($10.95), which takes eel, caviar and avocado and rolls them inside thinly sliced cucumber.
An order of seafood udon ($15.95) consists of an immense bowl of thick noodles and aromatic broth served with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, white fish and vegetables. The flavors blend perfectly, and the serving size is enough for two or three diners.
The lunchtime udon ($10) is similar but adds a tray of tempura shrimp (or grilled chicken), sweet potatoes, mushrooms and small carafe of soy. The sushi lunch special ($12) arrives on an elongated plate with the traditional pickled ginger and wasabi on one end and a sliced California roll with crab, avocado and cucumber spread out across the other.
As mentioned, service at Takara 88 is professional, efficient and friendly. The restaurant’s grace and beauty can’t be overstated, and with food and service this good, we couldn’t recommend it more highly.