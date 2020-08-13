BELOIT

As we continue to sample area takeout options, I made a quick run down the Interstate to Beloit to pick up dinner from Little Mexico.

Little Mexico has an extensive menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes with some unusual choices. I called ahead to place our order and was able to just zip in and out.

While it is a small place in a strip mall, the restaurant is cute, clean and friendly. It offers curbside pickup and delivery as well as dine-in with tables cordoned off for social distancing.

First on the agenda was an appetizer. Little Mexico has a great assortment of aperitivos, from traditional nacho platters to Mexican pizza and carne asada steak fries.

I was traveling back home, so I didn’t want anything that would get soggy in transit. I opted for a large order of guacamole ($8) that consisted of avocado with onion, tomatoes and cilantro, and it came with a side order of chips. It was good—not so seasoned that the fresh avocado didn’t shine through. The large portion was a generous amount, and there was enough for all of us to enjoy.

We also were tempted by another appetizer: the camaron al ajillo ($8.99). It sounded delicious with lots of yummy, plump shrimp in a savory, rich garlic, onion and tomato sauce. While there was cilantro added, I would have liked a bit more of that flavor because, as it was, it leaned toward tasting like an Italian dish.

Still, that would not stop us from getting it again. It was absolutely delicious, and for anyone who is not a fan of seafood, Little Mexico offers the same appetizer with chicken in place of shrimp.

For my entree, I ordered the burrito al gusto ($9.25). Choices for meat included chicken, chorizo, pork, shredded beef, ground beef, steak or beef tongue. I went with pork.

The burrito was filled with rice, beans, lettuce, shredded pork and sour cream. It was crunchy with well-seasoned pork and just the right amount of creaminess. All meals at Little Mexico come with a side of rice (which was perfectly prepared) and beans. It was a huge dinner, and I actually ended up getting three meals out of it.

Helene chose the spinach enchiladas ($8.99), which are among the restaurant’s everyday specials. Filled simply with spinach and cream cheese, three enchiladas were topped with melted cheese and a mild red sauce.

The spinach flavor was prominent and tasty, but it was hard to tell if the spinach was fresh or frozen. As it happens, it was actually both! When Helene asked, she was told the restaurant buys its spinach fresh and freezes it to use when needed. What Helene didn’t finish ended up being just as good the next day.

Jennifer decided on the flautas ($9) as her entree, ordering from the Platillos Mexicanos (Mexican dishes) portion of the menu. Meat selections included chicken, shredded beef or carnitas. She chose the shredded beef, and it didn’t disappoint.

The taste was that of an excellent cut of high-quality roast beef. It was served on a bed of lettuce and topped with more of the delicious, house-made guacamole and sour cream. Jennifer added hot sauce to the mix, giving the dish an extra kick.

Not sure what flautas are? They are rolled, meat-filled corn tortillas which are delicately fried. The seasonings usually include cumin, garlic and cilantro.

Nikki ordered one of our group’s favorite Mexican entrees—fish tacos ($8.99). The fried fish survived the journey from Beloit and was still crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. The three tacos were served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes. She dressed them up with some of the red salsa we got with our order.

For dessert, we sampled the flan ($4.50). Served with an orange slice, the custard-like texture was smooth with just the right amount of sweetness. The accompanying sauce was chocolate, and even though I was craving the traditional caramel flavor, it was creamy, satisfying and definitely worth trying.

Locally owned, Little Mexico dishes up authentic Mexican fare—not the Tex-Mex variety we’ve been accustomed to at many restaurants. This restaurant is a convenient, delicious option any time you’re in the Beloit area.