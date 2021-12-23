Swinging by a bakery for your lunch option seems like the world’s safest bet. After all, if you’re jonesing for a hearty sandwich, who better to provide it than the people who spend their days creating 10 different kinds of artisanal bread? In practice, however, going the bakery-lunch route can end up being more of a mixed-bag gamble than you might expect.
Case in point: the Rolling Pin Bake Shop, a modest operation sandwiched into Fitchburg’s Yarmouth Crossing strip mall, between a Spectrum Internet and a UPS store. While some of the unexpected and expansive entrees on offer here are worth your time and taste buds, there’s a better than average chance supply chain issues may mean the thing that whets your appetite won’t be within reach.
There’s no question that the menu is ambitious. You may think you’ve captured it all as you scan the two-page laminated list at the front counter. But there’s also a chalkboard on the far right-hand wall of Rolling Pin’s cozy booth and table space with a list of even more unexpected “everyday special” options, things like pork Russian dumplings and mac and cheese with chorizo.
The trouble is, unlike YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul, many of them aren’t every day, bro—quite a few of the entrees on the special and regular menu were unavailable during a recent midday visit.
There’s a bowl section of the main menu, for instance, that purports to offer five different internationally themed options, like a grilled salmon bowl ($16) and a chicken shawrma bowl ($14). All five were unavailable. Ouch.
I wanted a sandwich anyway, so I ordered a grilled steak sandwich ($14), lured by the delicious promise of chimichurri-spiced beef paired with rosemary olive oil bread. Ten minutes after placing my order, I was informed by a staffer that the bakery was out of steak and I’d need to pick a substitute. Disappointing, to be sure, but these things happen. Far more disappointing—and irritating—was the fact that I had to ask to have the more than $3 difference in the price of my substitute sandwich refunded.
Thankfully, that substitute (but not sub) sandwich proved to be just as strong a choice as my original selection had promised to be. The classic meatloaf sandwich ($11) proved thick and flavorful, with minute chunks of carrot helping to hold the loaf firm. The loaf was served on Rolling Pin’s thick and delicious toasted cheese bread, and it more than made up for any lingering chimichurri longings I’d been nurturing.
Rolling Pin’s sandwich menu has all kinds of sandwiches based on unusual ingredients—one with grilled portobella mushrooms with apple, another with bison and pork sausage, a New Orleans muffaletta, etc.—that are likely prone to the same kind of ingredient shortage that torpedoed my original option.
Our order also included a pastrami reuben ($14) from the chalkboard menu. Again, the bakery theory came into play: The meat on the sandwich was paltry, a couple thin slices crushed under the weight of the copious kraut. But the toasted sourdough bread that contained it was divine, more than salvaging the experience.
There are only a couple of salads on the menu to balance out your sandwich choice. As you’d expect, you can also do a half-and-half option with a sandwich and a bowl of soup, but only for basic sandwiches, not the specialty offerings. We opted for the Very Berrylicious ($11), which very much lived up to its name, with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries rubbing elbows with pecans and feta cheese. The raspberry vinaigrette was a little on the tart side, so the preponderance of sweet berries was a welcome bulwark. The salad was also sizable, which, given its price point and ingredient list, was a good thing.
Dessert, as you’d expect, is a high point at a place like this, with a huge list of delicious options ready-made behind the copious display counters. Everything from a rotating selection of pies and cupcakes to specialty cakes, scones and doughnuts tempt from every angle—again, depending on stock and availability. The doughnuts had been hit hard earlier on the day of our visit, but a creamy key lime bar ($4) and a thick cream puff ($5) were a great way to cap off our sandwiches.