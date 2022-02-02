Casual dining is one of our favorites. A laid-back atmosphere, moderately priced menu options and no need to get dressed up. You’ll find this and more at Sammy’s Hill Top.
It is not a large place but it is a long-time Janesville treasure, originally Hilltop Tap. We’ve heard rumors that there was once a tree growing inside. Very cool.
Sammy’s gives off a rustic/industrial vibe. Corrugated steel decorates the ceiling above the bar, heavily varnished pub tables occupy the dining area, and the enormous bar inhabits one whole side of the space. The lower ceilings provide intimacy and coziness which was welcomed on a blustery cold night.
If you’re a sports enthusiast, you’ll be glad to know there are big screen TVs throughout the bar. It’s not unusual to find several different games in progress at any given time. Feeling lucky? Try your hand at one of four video gaming machines just inside the entrance. A partial brick wall separates the machines from the dining space.
We visited Sammy’s individually and I went at an off hour. There were a few older couples having an early dinner and a few guys having an after-work beer. Everyone was super friendly. I am not a huge sports fan, so I didn’t pay any attention to the TVs, but I am a Beatles lover and was happy to hear some familiar tunes over the speakers.
There are eight beers on tap. I sampled a Gray’s IPA ($3). I am not really a beer person, but if I am having one I like it more on the bitter side. It went down well until I spotted a red and white striped pint through the door to a back freezer. “Is that a Tom and Jerry mix?” I asked. Sure enough, since we are still in the middle of winter, I was able to enjoy a warm drink for dessert ($6). The nutmeg on top was the clincher.
The special on the day I stopped in was wings—not one of my favorite things—so I decided on the BLT on Texas toast ($5.50). It wasn’t the extra thick toast, just perfectly grilled and buttery. There was plenty of bacon for crunch and the right amount of mayo to keep it from being dry. I would order this again. For $2.50 more I made it a basket with sweet potato fries. They were not at all greasy and had real flavor.
Jennifer headed out to Sammy’s on a Friday night to check out the fish fry. She selected the two-piece cod dinner ($9.50) and added an order of pepper jack cheese curds ($6.95). The curds were flawlessly prepared, not overly battered, and deep fried to a golden brown. The pepper jack gave the curds a kick and they came with a side of ranch.
The cod filets were coated lightly with batter, resulting in a nice and crispy outer crust with a moist, flaky center. She chose potato pancakes as her side. They were the hit of the show. The shallow-fried pancakes were seasoned to perfection and had a nice onion flavor. They were slightly well-done on the outer edges. There wasn’t a need for a topping of any kind, as the flavor alone was outstanding. Coleslaw accompanied her meal, although it was made with too much mayonnaise for her liking.
Helene also visited Sammy’s on a Friday night and the place was busy. Not only was the wait staff friendly, helpful and attentive, the patrons were just as friendly. One of her tablemates struck up a conversation with the adjacent table, which recommended the blue gill dinner ($13.50). Several companions went with that advice and all were happy with their meals.
Helene opted for the Hilltop burger ($8.95) on a brioche bun. Onions, cheese and bacon accompanied the burger but what really made it original was the fried pickle chips on it. They added a wonderful crunch and flavor to the burger. And the curly fries were thick cut potatoes that had that homemade taste to them. A definite winner.
Nikki ordered takeout on a Thursday night, which is their BOGO half-price burger night. It was tempting, with burger options like a patty melt and a curd burger, but she went with the Italian beef ($7.95) and fried green beans ($6.50) with a side of chipotle mayo.
When she unpacked the to go box at home, she found a layer of foil covering her meal, which was a great touch and really helped to maintain the temperature. The sandwich was warm and toasty. The meat was piled on a grilled hoagie roll and covered with melted cheese and a colorful assortment of peppers. If you haven’t tried fried green beans, they are a fun substitute for fries (maybe not any healthier, though) and chipotle mayo which added a creamy, spicy bite.
So, if you are looking for a neighborhood bar with good food, friendly waitstaff and a great atmosphere, Sammy’s Hilltop is the place to go.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.