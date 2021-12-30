The real reason we went to the CherryVale Mall area in Rockford was to sample the brunch menu items at Eggsclusive Café, which is conveniently located just outside the mall. Jacked up on its fabulous coffee and fortified by a substantial breakfast, we just had to stop and shop. It had been years since any of us had shopped there.
Eggsclusive has revamped Baker’s Square into a large, open, bright room, enveloped by windows, allowing abundant sunshine to pour in—which is so welcome on many a gray day during the fall and winter months. (They have outside seating for warmer days, too, of course.) The decor is contemporary with a gray and white color scheme. Exposed ceiling ductwork, a design element that’s pretty trendy these days, provides a spatial compound that enhances the overall space.
Our timing was good because they do not take reservations and over the phone we were told it looked like we’d have a 20-minute wait. Fortunately we met up with a friend who lives in the area, and she was able to snag a table for us right before we got there. Once we arrived, we put in our order almost immediately and our food was delivered in record time.
The menu is extensive and the coffee is a highlight, featuring their own EC Sumatra blend ($2.99) with multiple refills. Warming up with a cup led to a fascinating discussion of the nuanced flavors of coffee beans from different regions and our guest showed us the coffee wheel of flavor. Sumatra is earthy with herbal notes. As with wine, I don’t get it, but I loved the taste. If you are not a coffee drinker, Eggsclusive has fresh squeezed orange juice ($4.99) which is also irresistible.
I was grateful I selected the southern special ($15.99). It was a huge and beautiful omelet that managed to not be too heavy in spite of being loaded. It was an omelet with finely chopped ingredients all built in, not just an addition in the middle. The spicy jalapenos were large enough to pull out as needed but the chorizo, onions and cheese were all nicely distributed. It was topped with guacamole and sour cream, a good coolant for the heat of the peppers. Of course, I made three meals out of all this as it came with two large pancakes and potatoes.
Helene opted for a selection from their ‘Fall Menu’, the harvest sammy ($13.99). A lightly toasted everything bagel was jam packed with grilled onions, spinach, sliced apples (which she surreptitiously removed) and a lovely fried egg. It was messier to eat than she thought it would be, but that’s what a knife and fork are for, and she was thankful for the utensils. The fresh fruit on the side included strawberries, blueberries, grapes and melons, all firm and juicy and complemented the meal nicely!
Jennifer, who loves anything pumpkin, was happy to spot pumpkin pancakes ($11.99) on the featured fall menu. Three huge light and fluffy cakes arrived on a platter-sized plate. Sprinkled with powdered sugar with a stenciled “ec” (Eggsclusive Cafe) on top and served with the most delicious house-made, warm butter/cinnamon mixture and warm maple syrup, they were melt-in-your-mouth moist with a true pumpkin taste. For her beverage, she chose the strawberry orange juice ($5.49). The flavor reminded her of the fresh-squeezed orange juice she loves in Florida. The fresh strawberry flavor came through equally as good.
Nikki ordered el jefe ($14.99), a tortilla wrap of scrambled eggs, guacamole and chicken tinga—made in-house. The chicken was shredded and cooked in a delicious sauce with onions, tomatoes and smoky chili peppers. For her side, she ordered the house potatoes, which were cubed and cooked perfectly, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and the portion size was generous.
Our guest went with the chicken and waffle sandwich ($15.99). The waffles were studded with bacon pieces and the sandwich stood so high on the plate that I would have trouble believing anyone could actually take a bite without cutting into it first. It was served with lettuce and tomato and also came with chipotle butter and maple syrup on the side.
We had a lovely meal, and definitely recommend a trip to Eggsclusive in Rockford when you are looking for brunch, especially outside of the traditional weekend hours.