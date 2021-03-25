ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS
Just 30 minutes down the road, and you’re in another world. Riverside Boulevard in Rockford, Illinois, has a wealth of culinary offerings.
Not far off the exit, on the left, is a strip mall that houses Rock Pho’d restaurant. It’s a cute little place, run by a husband and wife who opened about three years ago. The service is good, and the staff person who took my phone order was quite polite and helpful.
The menu is pretty extensive, so I had a hard time deciding what to order.
Pho, pronounced “fuh,” is the national dish of Vietnam. I enjoy it, and I would encourage you to try it. This time, however, I wanted to try something different.
I ended up with a common Chinese dish, the peppered steak ($9.95). I don’t normally order beef because I don’t like it when it’s too chewy, but this entree was advertised as using flank steak—my favorite cut of beef.
The meat was fork-tender, and the sweet red peppers, green peppers and slices of onion blended perfectly. It was served with jasmine rice (not so strong that it overpowers), but I could taste a hint of the nutty, floral jasmine.
Spring rolls are hit or miss for me. They can sometimes be globby and tasteless, but I took a chance on Rock Pho’d’s and it paid off.
Three fresh spring rolls ($5.25) were delicate and pretty. You could see the large shrimp and green vegetables inside the thin rice paper. Stuffing included parsley, rice noodles, cucumber, lettuce and carrots. I dipped them in peanut sauce—two versions, creamy or sweet and sour with different levels of spice—and they were the best I’ve ever had.
Wanting something healthy but filling, Helene opted for Todd’s Steak Salad ($10.95) and an appetizer of crispy potstickers ($5.95).
The potstickers were unusual in that they came wrapped in more of a bread dough than the typically thinner wonton wrap. This made them a little chewier—more bready and less slippery. Crunchy at the seam, the filling was fresh, and the sauce that it came with was bright, delicate and tasty.
Helene’s steak salad came loaded with thin pieces of meat in a brown sauce that was slightly sweet, nongreasy and delicious. The colorful, sauteed vegetables still had a crunch to them, and the cilantro was a nice touch of flavor.
It should be noted that Rock Pho’d might have forgotten to add the lettuce because there was nary a leaf in the dish. Luckily it was so tasty that Helene didn’t miss the “salad” portion. She’s looking forward to heading back and reordering the meal so she could get to the bottom of this mystery.
Helene’s husband also ordered a dish, the spicy Thai basil ($9.95). Although he was disappointed because it wasn’t spicy enough for him, he did rave about the freshness of the food and really enjoyed the flavors.
Nikki got the Vietnamese bi bun ($10.50) with beef. The meat was marinated, topped with chopped peanuts and accompanied by noodles, slivered carrots, green onion, mint, bean sprouts and chopped egg rolls.
She tossed it all together and topped it with the Laotian-style sauce, which gave it all a hint of sweet and spicy. She remarked it was delicious.
Nikki also also ordered a side of the cucumber salad but received a large container of lettuce salad—perhaps that was meant for Helene?
Jennifer could hardly wait to dig into her meal, smelling the tantalizing aroma from her takeout containers.
She ordered eggrolls (three for $4.25) as an appetizer. Three crispy, fried eggrolls stuffed with chicken, minced cabbage, carrots, onions and bean thread noodles were absolutely delightful. The moist, warm centers were welcoming, but it was the house-made dipping sauce that made the eggrolls come alive.
For her entree, Jennifer chose the Garden Delight ($8.95), adding shrimp for $5.
What a feast for the eyes! Vibrant, colorful, fresh Chinese broccoli, sliced red and green bell peppers, carrots, baby corn and tons of succulent shrimp were stir-fried in a savory brown soy sauce accompanied by jasmine rice.
The crisp-tender vegetables were prepared to perfection, and that was what Jennifer enjoyed most about her meal. That and the more than ample amounts of shrimp took this dish to the next level.
With many wonderful options to choose from, and outstanding service, Rock Pho’d has something for everyone. This is definitely a place to explore next time you’re in Rockford.