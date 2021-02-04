MADISON
It’s been four years since the owners of RED Sushi (an acronym for “refreshing, elegant and delicious,” in case you assumed the color had something to do with the rolls available here) picked up stakes from its original King Street location, decamped to an older office building on West Washington Avenue and renamed itself as a “Dine Lounge.”
It has proved to be a wise choice.
The restaurant’s interior remains appropriately dark and cozy, with a neon glow from the bar illuminating the vibe. The mix of black, curved ironwork against red walls gives the space a sort of modernist, Spiderman look, with the main lounge overlooked by ethereal artwork.
Given how packed this place tended to be before the pandemic, the current 25% capacity rates might not be great news for RED’s bottom line. They will, however, ensure that if you choose to mask up and eat in, you’re going to enjoy the ambiance to the fullest.
As someone who still laments the passing of Wasabi Sushi restaurant on State Street three years ago (sorry, Yume Sushi, you can move into the location, but you’ll never be able to duplicate the taste and artistry) it’s often been a challenge and adventure to find a solid sushi in Madison. I say that even as newcomers such as Koi and Sumo have hit the scene.
For my money, RED remains one of the closest competitors for the crown.
Much of that has to do with the chefs’ mastery of the form. It can be easy to be wowed by a sushi restaurant’s presentation skills, the way it combines unexpected tiny ingredients, sauces and drizzles into rolls of artwork on the plate. A more important metric is how they handle the bedrock traditional rolls. Does the California roll pop? How’s the heat level on the spicy scallops or salmon?
RED’s strongest answer comes in its shrimp tempura roll ($10), which is solid, crunchy and flavorful. Red’s tempura batter is lean and crispy, coating the shrimp like a second skin.
A dragon roll ($20) tops that same shrimp tempura with eel, unagi sauce and thinly slivered slices of avocado. Not only does the roll look a little like a serpent with dragon’s scales, it tastes like a delicate pairing of two standard rolls improved with clever details.
Rolls such as those chart a path to RED’s more exciting signature roll creations. One of the current seasonal rolls, a little number called High Steaks ($24), uses fried crab as its foundation, topping things off with thin slices of beef tenderloin (yes, tenderloin) and toasted almonds. The visual appeal isn’t as arresting as other rolls, but the taste surprises—it’s like RED’s crunchified version of a surf and turf, with a little spice tossed in to raise your eyebrows. Like many of RED’s rolls, it is served in four, two-piece pairs, the better to ensure you don’t destroy the artistry as you try to access it.
No matter whether you choose to opt for traditional rolls, try the list of vegan and vegetarian rolls (spicy bok choy!) or give yourself over to some of RED’s more eye-popping roll creations, a miso soup ($3.50) serves as both a traditional and perfect starter. It’s a hearty and warming comfort food that is more flavorful than misos at other restaurants. The tiny chunks of tofu are off-putting to some, but it’s easier to slurp them up when they are this small.
Sushi’s not a food that automatically segues into a dessert, but the tropical fruit panna cotta ($9), one of only three options on the RED menu, seemed too interesting not to try. It is gorgeous, even when it’s served in a black to-go container, with its mix of finely chopped fruit perched atop the cream cake. In a way, it’s like the dessert version of a RED sushi roll—not because you’d be tempted to eat it with your chopsticks, but because it’s the little ingredients—in this case the almonds in syrup, that add additional crunch to the experience.
RED’s owners have smartly changed their delivery system to better reach audiences outside of downtown’s walking-distance crowd. During a brief, one-hour window, RED is now offering delivery service to a large and rotating cast of Madison-adjacent communities such as Oregon (Wednesday), Sun Prairie (Tuesday) and Waunakee (Thursday). You’ll need to order by 1 p.m. on the day of delivery, and the online slots tend to fill quickly, so plan ahead.
Our curbside experience serves as proof the sushi travels perfectly, due largely to its tightly packed roll construction. Because let’s be honest: There’s nothing more devastating than sushi rolls that come unspooled easily, whether that’s in transit to your house or during the chopstick journey from plate to mouth.