WILLIAMS BAY
For our first dinner back together, we decided it was time for something special. And we knew we also wanted outdoor seating.
I made several calls and finally made reservations at Pier 290. The restaurant has long been on my list and it was special—though pricey, as the Lake Geneva area can be.
That said, our visit was worth it for the view alone. The restaurant is squeezed between two boat showrooms and has at least two “boat-up” piers.
Inside, the restaurant is larger than you might imagine. We walked through to sit outside on the huge dining patio, and as we sipped our drinks and chatted, we watched a group of sailboats and an evening tour boat out on the lake.
I always feel as though I’m in New England or upstate New York when I come here to visit.
The design focus of Pier 290 creates a comfortable lake feel with huge windows and mirrors scattered throughout to capture views from almost anywhere in the dining room. Collected, repurposed vintage pieces from the Lake Geneva area include various doors, fixtures and antique nautical treasures that decorate the space. I loved the long hallway of propeller lights.
The crab cake appetizer ($16), made with jumbo lump blue crab, was soft, slightly salty and perfect with the garlic chipotle mayo used in the side of coleslaw. With the addition of avocado and Brussels sprouts, it had a salad built right in.
We also tried the sashimi-grade tuna tartare ($17). I would never have ordered raw tuna, but this is one of the reasons why dining with friends is so great. The dish proved to be fantastic, featuring a generous mound of beautiful, deep-pink tuna with a drizzle of wonderful ginger sauce to swirl in. I’m now a convert.
The dish also went well with a house-made sangria, which featured a light mix of brandy, red wine and oranges.
For my main course, I ordered the Chilean sea bass ($41). It was perfectly cooked and served in a sweet Thai sauce—very melt-in-your-mouth. The entree came with a potato mash and a generous portion of crisp green beans mixed with corn and red pepper. What a treat.
Helene hesitated when she saw the twin portabella offering. That’s not because of the dish (portabella mushrooms are one of her favorite foods) but because of the price ($27). Encouraged by the rest of the table, she ordered the dish, guilt free, and was glad she tried it.
Surprised by the different vegetables on the plate, Helene was astonished to find each item stood out on its own both in taste and texture. The meatiness of the grilled portabella mushrooms led the way, followed by the silky gouda cheese combined with the red bell peppers, which gave the dish its sweetness. The spicy, mayo-based sauce topped everything with a heat that slowly snuck up on the tongue and then lingered. Underneath it all was arugula, adding a bit of bitterness and nuttiness to the plate.
Lightly-cooked green beans and kernels of corn accompanied the dish. The price might have been steep for portabella mushrooms, but the flavors packed a punch.
Nikki ordered the braised short rib ($34), one of the menu’s specialties from the grill. We all were in awe when her meal was presented, as the short rib was enormous. It spanned her entire plate and was resting on a bed of mashed potatoes and savory gravy that was garnished with parsley for a little pop of color.
The tender meat from the short rib literally fell off the bone. This dish is one that would definitely satisfy a meat and potatoes eater.
For her entree, Jennifer selected the pesto pasta ($26). For an additional $12, she chose to add shrimp.
Thick pappardelle pasta was tossed with fresh asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers and a rich, creamy basil pesto sauce. The jumbo shrimp were some of the largest Jennifer has seen, and she was pleased with the dish’s overall flavor. What stood out most was the comforting pesto sauce and, of course, the succulent shrimp.
We could barely finish our meals—actually, some of us gave up and took home lunch for the next day. But we had to sample desert.
I had been wanting to try the offerings from the Geneva Pie Company, and that is where Pier 290 gets its peach cobbler ($12). The dish was wonderful, with a generous serving of warm peach slices, vanilla ice cream and sweetened biscuit topping in a warm cast-iron skillet. And because we never resist a creme brulee, we had to try Pier 290’s vanilla bean version ($11), which is made on-premises. It, too, was delicious.