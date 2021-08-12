EVANSVILLE
The “new” Night Owl Sports Pub and Eatery in Evansville is beautifully built and located at the corner of Highway 14 and Main Street.
The interior—modern upscale, with corrugated steel and exposed brick—definitely has a contemporary vibe. Some of the materials were salvaged from the old tavern, which was destroyed by a fire in 2016.
The location might be new, but the restaurant has been serving the community for many years, and it is a popular place. We visited on a Thursday night for trivia, and the place was packed.
There are two large bars—one inside and one outside—and we decided to dine outside on the patio.
Wind sails were positioned to block the hot sun, and we all agreed the sails were a nice feature. Looking out onto the parking lot allows for people watching (which is always entertaining), and there are railroad tracks that run alongside the restaurant and attract birds and butterflies among the wildflowers for a more serene view.
The outdoor bar is ample in size with about a dozen tables. There are also plenty of stools at the bar. The outdoor lounge area is decorated in an automobile theme, featuring several old license plates from around the country and various hubcaps adorning the walls. A large TV also occupies the space.
In case of inclement weather, two large garage doors separate the outdoor bar from the patio.
Night Owl’s menu is diverse, with something for everyone.
We started with the deep-fried portobello mushrooms ($7.99), which had a nice crunch. The coating held together perfectly, even when dipping them into the accompanying spicy chipotle ranch sauce.
The fried pickles ($5.99) are also worth a taste. While not made in-house, they were delicious with their uniform pickle slices and breading.
I was craving a good burger and, happily, I got a great one. Night Owl has a varied selection of burgers, including a mac and cheese-topped option, one with pickled onions, one with sauerkraut, a spicy Tex-Mex version, and a tempting goat cheese and garlic burger.
In addition, any burger on the menu can be served vegetarian by substituting a Beyond Burger (for an additional $3) for the regular Angus beef.
Ultimately, I chose the Blue Devil burger ($11.99). Served on a warm, toasted bun, the perfectly cooked, medium-blackened, spiced burger was topped with melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and blue cheese. It was a nice combination that I enhanced with onion, lettuce and tomato. Yes, I ate the whole thing, and the fries were good, too.
For her entree, Jennifer opted for the cod filet sandwich ($12.99), and she chose beer-battered fries as her side.
The cod filet was gigantic, covering the entire bottom bun. It also was fried to a golden brown, had a very crispy crust and a nice flaky middle. Sliced tomatoes, lettuce and tartar sauce came on the side.
The fries were delicately breaded, and Jennifer said they melted in her mouth. A small container of coleslaw also came with the meal, but it was prepared with more mayonnaise than she liked.
Inspired by a friend who had recently visited Memphis and raved about the fried bologna sandwiches, Nikki ordered the Night Owl’s version: fried bologna ala E’ville ($8.99).
This was not a typical bologna sandwich of childhood—no Miracle Whip, iceberg lettuce or soft white bread. Instead, the sandwich was served on grilled sourdough and featured house-made pickled red onions and Ringhand’s beer mustard. There was the requisite lettuce for a pop of color, but it definitely took a back seat to all of the other flavors.
Helene was intrigued by the bacon jalapeño popper grilled cheese (10.99). Not one for super spicy food, she also ordered the goat cheese and beet salad ($9.99) as a back-up. Luckily she was hungry, because the sandwich was just right and she managed to finish it all.
The grilled cheese had a bit of a kick, but along with the cheddar cheese was cream cheese to help temper the heat. That along with the crispy bacon, melted cheese and toasted sourdough made for a nice array of flavors and textures.
The salad that came with the sandwich was brightly colored with red beets and mandarin oranges. The red onions with their pink rims complemented the mixed greens, and the crumbled goat cheese zinged up the oil and vinegar dressing to finish things off nicely.
Evansville neighbors love this pub for good reason: It has pride in its place and pride in its food.