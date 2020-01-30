MADISON
Madison Sourdough—a bakery, patisserie and cafe that has been operating in the city for almost 25 years—exudes a busy and energetic vibe.
The bakery specializes in breads made from scratch and other baked goods, while the patisserie provides French pastries and other sweet treats. The cafe serves breakfast and lunch five days a week and weekend brunches. There’s not a specific breakfast menu here; instead, diners can order off the brunch menu anytime, and food is served until 3:30 p.m. daily.
The business has been at its Williamson Street location for the past decade, where it offers delicious, healthy food in a casual and inviting space. On the less-healthy but super-delish side, there are delectable treats such as chocolate eclairs, cream puffs, cookies and pies.
There is no shortage of terrific places for brunch in Madison, but until recently, a dining companion and I hadn’t checked out what Madison Sourdough has to offer. We discovered it ranks among the city’s best brunch spots—no surprise, given the quality of its lunch menu. The brunch offers fewer options (just eight or nine depending on what you count), but its menu is well thought out and appealing.
The cafe consists of three rooms, including one where customers place orders after filing past a few pastry-filled glass cases. There is also a coffee bar and a handful of tables in that room, while an adjacent room has more tables in a larger setting with street-facing windows. A small back room is fairly dull and nondescript without as much as a single piece of art on any wall, but it does have a window that provides a view of the kitchen and bakery.
There was a steady stream of customers placing orders and waiting for food to be served on a recent Sunday. A pleasant wait staff was continuously busy as a mix of families, students and others settled in for quiche, French toast, an omelette or eggs Benedict. All range in price from $10-$13.
Prices on the cafe’s regular lunch menu run from $10-$12. The menu includes food bowls that are mostly combinations of grains and vegetables, though not exclusively vegetarian; a few complex salads; a few open-face sandwiches known as tartines; five regular sandwiches, and a kids menu. The kitchen also turns out some fine soups as specials that aren’t listed on the regular menu.
The food here is homey and inventive, and most plates include a small green salad that is lightly dressed.
A plate of savory sourdough French toast ($9) had the salad next to thick-sliced, Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread that had been dipped in custard and pan-fried. It came with bits of bacon, an over-easy egg and was topped with arugula and black truffle vinaigrette. My friend was surprised and pleased with this unusual approach to French toast that didn’t need maple syrup to thoroughly satisfy.
The kitchen also turns out a sweet French toast (also $9) that has some of its own flavor surprises with the addition of red-wine-poached pear, bourbon-black pepper caramel, toasted almonds and Maldon sea salt.
A server mentioned the kitchen’s red-eye biscuit and gravy ($11) as a popular choice for brunch. The plate includes ham, an over-easy egg and red-eye gravy made from the drippings of pan-fried country ham mixed with black coffee—all atop a cheddar-chive biscuit.
Another good option is the mushroom, onion and Swiss cheese omelette ($11). It is one of three omelettes on the brunch menu along with a chèvre, melted leek and spinach omelette and a cheddar and ham omelette. Each is served with a baguette, butter and green salad.
We passed on those suggestions and went with an order of eggs Benedict ($11) instead. The dish features a cheddar-chive biscuit topped with poached eggs, pickled onions and Hollandaise sauce. It is one of the better versions of the dish I’ve ever had, and the salad adds much flavor to the meal. Diners also have the option of replacing the meat in their omelettes with melted leeks and spinach.
Service at Madison Sourdough is friendly and very good overall. The cafe isn’t as cozy as what you might get from its competition, but it is quicker at serving customers. While there is often a line at the counter on weekends, it typically passes quickly, and the food is served without much of a wait. During the week, there is always a table open and usually no line at the counter.
The business holds cooking classes each month that generally sell out, and it also caters to special events such as weddings, birthdays and graduations. It is an impressive operation from start to finish, and it’s a good place to start for the weekend brunch.
If you’re on the city’s near-east side during the week, you’ll find Madison Sourdough’s lunch is a good bet, as well.