MADISON

It seems like Tutto Pasta Trattoria has anchored the corner of State Street and North Henry Street in downtown Madison forever. In truth, it’s only been since 1998.

On a lark, my dining partner and I dropped in for a meal on a recent chilly night, and we realized neither of us could remember the last time we had dined there (although we’re sure we have).

We enjoyed the meal and a good time, but the experience reminded us that, while there are a few fine-dining Italian restaurants in Madison, Tutto Pasta isn’t one of them. Its food is filling and tasty for the most part, but it doesn’t really compare with Madison’s best Italian places such as Lombardino’s or Osteria Papavero.

That said, Tutto Pasta does offer a lot of food for the price, and it exudes a light, fun atmosphere. It seems to be designed for the college crowd and their meal-buying parents, and on the night of our visit, we observed that scenario being played out at a couple of tables.

The restaurant definitely has an upbeat, energetic vibe, and it was crowded for dinner even on a weeknight.

On the down side, the place was a bit dingy and dirty, which detracts from the dining experience even when the food is terrific.

The fare at Tutto Pasta is less than terrific, but we’ve certainly had worse in places that bill themselves as serving fine Italian cuisine.

This State Street restaurant is well known for its large windows that seem to bring the busy street scene into the dining space. The restaurant also has a front patio that is popular in the summer, a full bar and fairly good service.

Tutto Pasta’s menu includes classic Italian appetizers (Caprese, calamari and bruschetta, among others), soups and salads, pizza and a host of pasta entrees, with categories for pasta with red sauce and pasta with white and green sauces. Prices for entrees range from about $12 to $22.

Dinners begin with a basket of warm, homemade bread and olive oil for dipping (without the offer of cracked pepper or perhaps some grated Parmigiano-Reggiano).

The appetizer sampler plate ($13.95) includes calamari, bruschetta and Caprese (slices of tomato topped with buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil), which was the best part of this plate.

The calamari was so-so—not extra chewy but also not a lot of flavor. The bruschetta was also fairly bland with only the slightest hint of garlic and olive oil on grilled bread that is topped with diced tomatoes and not much else. (The balsamic vinaigrette that is normally drizzled over the plate was either minimal or nonexistent.)

The Sarah salad ($13.95) was better, with mixed greens, walnuts, sliced strawberries, feta and shrimp. It is served with balsamic vinaigrette and in a large portion.

For entrees, a plate of chicken piccata ($18.95) was tasty but dry, with a breading that did little for the flattened chicken breast. It was prepared with lemon caper cream sauce and served with penne vodka. The cream sauce was tasty, as were the capers, but the meat lacked much flavor and was a tad chewy.

Tutto Pasta’s meat lasagna ($15.95) is classic, with lots of mozzarella and a meaty sauce. If there was ricotta cheese in the mix (a standard ingredient in lasagna), it was difficult to detect. Still, it’s a flavorful plate of pasta with meat sauce that is served in a very large portion—easily enough for a second meal as a leftover.

Our server seemed a bit overworked trying to wait on several tables, but she was friendly and helpful when she got the chance.

There were a few other things that didn’t seem quite right. The tequila-based cocktail paloma ($9), for example, was served in a 16-ounce beer glass (we had never seen that before), and the timing was a little off as one entrée was served well before the other.

Nonetheless, we enjoyed the overall experience for the positive energy and fun that diners were clearly having. Tutto Pasta is fine as long as you take a casual approach and don’t expect exceptional cuisine or service.