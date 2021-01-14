BELOIT
Lucy’s #7 is not your typical burger place.
Located in the heart of downtown Beloit in the Phoenix building, its interior is rustic with exposed brick walls, tables with black Windsor chairs, lots of wood for that homey feel and Edison bulb fixtures that provide ambient lighting.
The restaurant is named for a local woman who was a nurse, singer and pinup girl during World War II, and its website offers a fascinating look into that inspiration. It is definitely an interesting read.
The staff was friendly and helpful when I went to pick up our phoned-in order. Lucy’s does offer in-house dining with a limit on the number of people inside. Tables are distanced, and all staff members were wearing masks.
Lucy’s take-out containers should be noted for their eco-friendly materials. The restaurant uses sturdy cardboard containers, and the food is wrapped in a single sheet of foil/wax-ish paper. There isn’t much, and that’s the point. Still, it is enough to hold your burger and side perfectly in place and keep everything secure.
The stuffed burger isn’t a new concept, but it sure is a delicious one. Lucy’s #7 does a stuffed burger like nobody’s business, and with a choice of beef, veggie, or salmon burgers along with good appetizers and desserts, the menu is fun to explore.
The Olive Lucy ($10.95) was Helene’s pick, and she swapped her fries for a wedge salad for an additional $2.95. The upgrade was worth the cost.
The wedge salad came in its own container. The crisp iceberg lettuce was nice and juicy, which is always refreshing, and it mingled well with the sharp blue cheese dressing. There were quite a few chunks of cheese, along with roughly chopped bacon and green onions, which are the hallmarks of a good wedge salad. Alongside but not incorporated into the salad were two nice-looking red slices of tomato to create a nice visual effect.
Helene’s olive burger had a slice of provolone cheese in the center. Spread on top was a mélange of finely diced tomatoes and kalamata and green olives, all held together in a garlic aioli that lent a wonderful saltiness to the addictive burger.
Jennifer decided to go with the Plain Jane burger ($9.95). The choices for cheese stuffing included American, blue cheese, cheddar, pepper-jack, provolone or Swiss. Jennifer opted for the blue cheese and added lettuce, tomato and onion. She also chose cheese curds ($6.95) as her side.
Jennifer’s burger was delightfully moist. The sharp, pungent, salty flavor of the blue cheese melded perfectly with the high-quality ground beef. She was pleased with the thick sliced, vine-ripe tomato, and the additional lettuce and onion gave the burger a nice textural crunch.
The cheese curds, which were lightly battered and fried, came oozing with gooey cheddar cheese. A side of ranch accompanied the curds and was the perfect dipping sauce.
Nikki ordered the “Filly” Cheesesteak burger ($10.95) and upgraded to a side of sweet potato fries ($1.25) with chipotle aioli.
One of the drawbacks of takeout is you have to endure the transit time and hope it doesn’t affect the food quality too much. She couldn’t eat the burger right away, but she reported a quick stint in the oven nicely toasted her burger and fries. In fact, the sweet potato fries came out much better than she thought, with a smooth, creamy interior and crispy exterior.
The burger also fared well in the reheating process. The sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and gravy helped keep the meat juicy, and the flavor was spot on for a cheese-steak.
I went with the Sammy ($10.95), a salmon patty stuffed with cream cheese, spinach and crab. Wow. With the crunchy lettuce and tomato topping, it all came together into the best sandwich.
I also ordered a side of crispy fries served Lulu style ($2.95), which is similar to poutine with beef gravy and chunks of cheese. These were nice and light, not at all like the heavy poutine I’ve had in the past.
Lucy’s #7 website makes the restaurant’s shakes look enticing, so I ordered a chocolate one ($5.95). It didn’t look quite as impressive in the take-out cup, as it was smaller than I had expected.
Still, it was quite sweet, and a good chocolate shake is never a bad choice. It was a nice way to round out a delicious meal.