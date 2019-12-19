MADISON

The owners of Little Tibet restaurant transitioned from a food cart on the UW-Madison Library Mall to a brick-and-mortar building on East Johnson Street in March. Since then, the kitchen has been busier than ever preparing traditional Tibetan, Nepali and Bhutanese cuisine for lunch and dinner.

As you might guess, the emphasis here is on the food of Tibet: noodles, soups, dumplings, goat, yak and mutton. Smaller sections of the menu are dedicated to the recipes of Nepal and Bhutan.

The family-run business operates out of a cozy eatery that has been home to a few different restaurants in the past 10 years. Most recently, it was the second location of the Latin American-inspired La Taguara Restaurant.

Little Tibet owner Namgyal Ponsar and his family have kept some of the nicer elements of the previous restaurants—handsome handmade wooden booths, in particular—and added lots of artistic touches that transform the place from South America to Asia’s Tibetan plateau.

Tibetan music plays continuously on the dining room’s sound system, and a photo of the Dali Lama is on display behind a front counter near the cash register.

The entire place, including its employees, exudes a feeling of warm friendliness.

Meals are prepared per order, and this is not fast food. But diners who demonstrate a little patience are rewarded with plates that are spicy and flavorful. Because people’s tolerance for spicy heat is so individualized, it is a good idea to ask your server about the heat level for each recipe.

A friend and I recently began a meal with a cup of vegetable-broth soup that comes with each entrée (the menu says entrées come with soup or salad). The soup featured garbanzo beans and was much appreciated on a cold December night.

For appetizers, check out the excellent phing alla ($6), a warm and savory crepe enveloping shredded cabbage and carrots, shiitake mushrooms and mung bean noodles. A sauce of mayonnaise, honey mustard and sriracha is drizzled over the crepe, rendering a rich, spicy flavor that complements the crunchy textures of the other ingredients.

A spicy stir-fried noodle dish ($12) is made with homemade noodles in the size and shape of spaghetti and included bits of broccoli, onion, bell pepper and celery. The dish comes with a protein choice of beef, chicken or tofu. We chose the tofu, which was cut into small, firm rectangles.

An order of Tibetan curry is highly recommended. It is served with white rice and a choice of lamb ($14) or chicken ($13). The boneless meat is cooked in a thick curry sauce that, again, is spicy and rich. We opted for lamb that was cut in cubes and loaded with curry flavor and heat.

Like most things on the menu, just a few bites of this curry dish is enough to warm the body and induce a slight sweat on the forehead.

Little Tibet’s menu lists four dessert options: kheer ($4), a cold rice pudding with coconut flakes and raisins; vanilla ice cream topped with mango ($4); warm ginger banana with chocolate ice cream ($5); and almond halva ($5).

We would have chosen the halva but learned it’s not available every night, so instead my companion and I shared the ginger banana and ice cream. This dish features crispy pieces of aromatic ginger that are fried in butter and scattered on top of the bananas for a delicate balance of sweet and savory.

As noted, service at Little Tibet tends to be a bit slow because of the time it takes to prepare each meal from scratch. But servers are friendly, helpful and professional.

This little restaurant is a welcome addition to the city’s east-side dining scene, and it is definitely worth a visit.