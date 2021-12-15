JANESVILLE
It’s that time of year for holiday parties with great food, drink, friends and family. With today’s concern about crowded spaces, we found a balance: Host small groups in our own home. There’s nothing new in this idea, but we sweetened the deal by using Janesville’s gourmet grocery, Lark Market.
Sure, you could have your party catered. But trying new things, getting advice from experts and supporting a local business make this a perfect, stress-free solution.
We are so fortunate to have a specialty food store in town. Lark Market is a big part of the Janesville downtown improvement. Of course, we love the Lark restaurant next door. But stopping in at the market for a quick “something special” gives even more options to the community.
Lark Market has expanded its selections with high-quality, small-business products that the Lark owners seem to hand-pick, so they are familiar with the products they sell.
I love a good cocktail and there are many variations of mixers from Yes Cocktail Co. at $16 each. We started with our favorite flavor combo, ginger citrus. Then we had to try the smoked maple sour, which I loved with whiskey and lots of ice to mellow it out.
The suggestion is one jigger of mix to two of alcohol. The ginger citrus wasn’t so tart, leaning more on the peppery side, and goes well with gin or vodka. The smoked maple sour paired nicely with whiskey or rum. The ease in using these high-quality mixers allowed our resident mixologist more time to mingle with his guests.
If you just want a cocktail party, Lark Market has what you need to build a fabulous charcuterie board. Ours featured three meats: Trufu soca ($14/5 oz), which is a dry cured black truffle salami with a muted, soft flavor; Casalingo uncured hard salami ($9/5.5 oz); and Nueske’s beef summer sausage ($6/10 oz) which had a very slight tang and a velvety texture.
For cheeses we went with Toma Rashi ($10 6 oz), a slightly spicy artisanal cheese; Midnight Moon ($9/3.75 oz), an aged goat milk cheese that is similar in look to parmesan cheese but creamier with salt crystals that enhance the texture and taste; and Roth Grand Cru ($8/6 oz), an aged nutty cheese.
We served all this with a selection of Potters crackers, made in small batches in Madison. We tried the Wisconsin rye, applewood smoked, six seed and apple crisp ($6 each). We all agreed six seed was our favorite, but its caramel hints didn’t go with everything.
We sampled the Lark Market smoked trout dip ($8) and the collard greens dip ($9)—garlicky, a bit salty and very addictive—which went great with the other flavor crackers. I already had some olives and pickled vegetables at home, so I didn’t buy any. But you can find things like pickled beets, dilly beans and preserves, which would enhance the board.
For a main course, you do have to go with whatever Lark has in stock. We chose the fresh pasta ($3.50 serves two) with Bushel and Peck’s handcrafted puttanesca ($12) and their tomato basil ($10). Lark made a wild boar ragu ($10) that we had to add. Days later, I am still dreaming about the ragu. It was so thick and meaty. The little spiraled shaped pasta seemed too firm for the lighter sauces but when they soaked up the ragu, they held their own and were perfect.
Two lovely red wines were at the dinner table. One of Lark Market’s wine club selections, OVR (old vine red, $20), a rich zinfandel blend, was so good with the pasta. We never actually got to the Hullabaloo ($12), another old vine which claims their vines were planted before 1982. If only I had had more pasta.
For dessert, I was so happy to introduce the group to Jeni’s ice cream. My sister in Columbus, Ohio, home of Jeni’s, always brings me some on dry ice. Now it’s here! The flavor choices are wild. We went with a pint of my go-to flavor, goat cheese and red cherry ($10), which is tart and lovely. But wowzer, the cognac with gingerbread—I may have discovered a new favorite!
So, for our holiday party including plus ones, we shopped at Lark Market. The bill totaled $265, including wine. Divided by eight and voila, it was about $33 apiece. Could we have eaten out for that? Maybe, but having a relaxing visit in the comfort of home made this holiday get-together a real treat.