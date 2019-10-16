JANESVILLE

We recently realized we hadn’t yet been to a restaurant that is right in our own backyard: Sidelines (formerly Hhffrrrggh Inn) in Janesville.

After the place changed hands and was renovated, I had not heard anything about it and had no expectations. So as we walked in, there was less of a déjà vu feeling and more of an ‘I don’t remember it looking like this’ feel.

I wasn’t really prepared for one big, boisterous room as the bar seemed to take up about a quarter of the space. We were told we could sit wherever we wanted and had a hard time choosing between a high-top table, a regular table or the bar.

With black walls, the dining area felt a lot smaller than we remembered. The warmth of the waist-high wood paneling helped offset the somewhat gloomy, confined feel of the walls, as did the stone façade that ran around the bar. The dark wall color did make all the televisions ‘pop,’ however, and on the night that we visited, the Emmys were on a few of the large screens to keep us entertained.

Jennifer and Helene both were in the mood for cocktails. Jennifer ordered an Absolut and tonic but ended up with Grey Goose when the waitress returned explaining Sidelines didn’t offer Absolut. Regardless, the drink was quite refreshing and had the extra limes Jennifer had requested.

Helene ordered a Seven & Seven ($6), which she enjoyed. But it came served with Sprite instead of 7-Up, and she was disappointed it was served in a plastic cup.

For starters, we skipped the “Shareable of the Month” (corn dogs) and opted instead for the Italian nachos ($8). It was a puzzling, yet delicious fusion of crispy fried wontons with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella and pepperoncinis served with marinara sauce.

I went for a burger as my entree, primarily because Sidelines advertises using local beef from nearby Arndt Farms. Arndt is a longtime, Rock County standard, and I was already tempted by the Avo Jack burger ($11).

While the beef was good, the burger could have used more avocado. I chose a side of chips because they are advertised as being housemade. I found them to be crispy and fun, and with a little added salt, they hit the spot.

Jennifer decided on the blackened salmon ($16). Her meal included a choice of potato or house vegetables, and salad or homemade soup. She went with a baked potato and salad. Our server wasn’t sure baked potato was an option since it wasn’t a Friday night. When Jennifer’s dinner was delivered, she was pleased to see the potato. Unfortunately, it was served lukewarm.

The large salmon filet had a crispy crust, beautiful grill marks and a moist, flaky center. Served on a bed of rice pilaf that had a slight kick to it, she thoroughly enjoyed it. The salad also was perfect and consisted of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons and a great blue cheese dressing. The meal also came with a dinner roll that was warm and delicious.

Nikki ordered the filet medallions ($18.50) with house vegetables and a cup of beef barley soup as her sides. Two medallions were served with a mix of summer squash and broccoli, and the soup was warm and filling. Instead of the rice that normally accompanied the steak, she requested a salad similar to Jennifer’s and saved some of her blue cheese dressing to eat with the beef. It was a hearty meal and just right for the cool fall evening.

From the menu’s “Honorable Mentions,” Helene chose the open-face hot beef sandwich ($10) because it came with mashed potatoes. Unfortunately, the restaurant was out of mashed potatoes, but our server came out about 10 minutes later to inform her they would whip up a batch—but it would take a bit longer. Fortunately, the wait didn’t seem too long, and the mashed potatoes were good. So was the sandwich, which was shredded Arndt beef on a slice of grilled white bread covered with brown gravy.

Sidelines is the place to go if you are in the mood for a casual, relaxing night out with friends. There is not a bad seat in the house if you are watching a game, and if you’re not interested in what’s being televised, you can play darts or basketball and golf games. There is occasionally live music featured.

Despite the weather beginning to turn, remember there are two outdoor volleyball courts and a nice patio we are certain would be fun places to hang out in the summer.