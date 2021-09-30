MADISON
People will tell you it’s the toppings—the bizarro combinations some places invent to add a wow factor to one of our most familiar and beloved comfort foods.
Others will tell you it’s the tomato (or barbecue, or white) sauce that really makes the experience. But that’s like saying your new house remains standing because of its coat of pale-green paint or granite countertops.
You’re talking about window dressing. I’m talking about pizza crust.
And the place that has the best pizza crust in Madison? It’s Greenbush Bar.
Greenbush has always been one of those “if you know, you know” places on the Madison restaurant scene. It’s located in the basement of the Italian Workman’s Club on Regent Street, which is itself located in the Triangle, one of Madison’s most historic neighborhoods, just off the edges of the UW-Madison campus.
Visit on a Saturday and you’ll dodge plenty of Badger fans passing by. You will also feel as if you’ve discovered something unusual and precious—a secret you’re not sure you want to share with those new to town.
The crust on a Greenbush pizza is nirvana for those who love to rock thin-crust style. None of this puffy, thick nonsense here—just a solid crust that holds up and tastes like an artisanal cracker.
Picture a firm, uber-crispy and perfect delivery system for whatever toppings float your boat.
The pandemic has reduced the Greenbush menu to a surprising/alarming degree—all of Greenbush’s pasta dishes have been sidelined, and, outside of a vegetarian and meat antipasto platter, so have the appetizers. There are also only a couple of salads on offer (we’ll get to that in a minute).
Pizza is obviously still the mainstay, and the topping selections thankfully remain robust. Mainstreamers can score their pepperoni and mushrooms, while the more adventurous can opt for things such as goat cheese, giardiniera and Kalamata olives.
Outside of the build-your-own path, Greenbush is offering exactly one specialty pizza at the moment—the Signature ($24), a sauceless pizza topped with tomato, arugula, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese. Each slice is lined with a full strip of Nueske’s bacon.
Yes, it’s a pricey pie (feel free to blame the pandemic and supply chains), but it also lets Greenbush’s crust take center stage, making it a worthwhile investment.
The Signature goes well with either of Greenbush’s salads. A solid Caprese ($9.50) has made a recent return to the menu and is a great way to taste the mix of mozzarella, basil and tomato without involving a crust. The Sicilian salad ($10.50) is even better, with huge chunks of feta cheese, roasted red peppers and tomato adding some serious heft to the salad mix.
Greenbush is getting kicked especially hard by the resurgence of the delta variant of COVID-19. Through most of the pandemic, the place has only offered curbside pickup which, frankly, deprives you of the experience of eating your food in this kitschy but unforgettable basement environment with its linoleum floors and twinkling, colored Christmas lights. It’s like eating in the very best version of your parents’ basement—if that basement were tricked out with a full bar.
Word is things at Greenbush might open up again after some upgrades to the air venting system have been completed.
Depending on when you order, curbside pickup can be a little tricky. During the week, parking is illegal on busy Regent Street between 4 and 5 p.m.—Madison’s rush hour. If you’re planning to scratch your pizza itch on the early end of things, you’ll need to pull onto nearby Brooks Street, and the staff will walk the pizza to you there.
At the moment, Greenbush is only open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, but it’s definitely worth arranging your schedule.