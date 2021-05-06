JANESVILLE
Bodacious Brew, part of the Bodacious Shops of Block 42, is a lively and friendly place.
Open and airy with an industrial flair, the two-story establishment has tables on the main floor and in the upstairs loft and outdoor seating on the enormous, tiered patio overlooking the river.
What’s great about the outdoor space is that it features a cozy fire pit. When the weather is less than ideal, there’s nothing better than the warmth of an outside fire.
I’ve been stopping in for coffee but not really following the menu at Bodacious. When my daughter saw the weekend special on Facebook a few weeks ago, it woke me up.
We both tried the banana skillet pancake with strawberry meringue ($8.95). There was a large pancake with slices of banana. The addition of strawberry meringue was a pretty and unusual twist. It was served with fresh fruit and maple syrup.
Bodacious Brew offers imaginative specials each weekend. My son-in-law ordered the Block 42 bowl ($6) from the regular menu and loved it. This large helping featured two eggs (your style), bacon, seasoned potatoes and toast.
We can’t forget about the smoothies and coffee options at Bodacious, as the restaurant offers milk choices, and you can add organic pea protein to the smoothies. My daughter prefers the “refresher,” which is a thinner version of a smoothie. She ordered the strawberry mint and suggests asking for a sippy lid. We also tried the iced caramel latte.
Helene’s “usual” is the keto bowl ($9.25) which is a hearty bowl of sausage, bacon and three fried eggs. That’s the protein. Added to this are spinach, avocado and a bit of cheddar cheese. It is a wonderfully satisfying dish with the eggs tying everything together.
But Helene finds the dish does get a little heavy on the meat, and she has discovered that if you add a side of Tuscan herb potatoes ($3), you will be able to spread out the meat and add some carbs (which kind of defeats the name of the dish). Still, it sure is good.
On this day, at the risk of embarrassing herself, Helene also decided to order something she couldn’t pronounce—the acai bowl ($8.95).
There was no rolling of the eyes or snickering from staff as she learned the pronunciation—three syllables—“uh-sigh-E”—and received a wonderful bowl of fruit and granola in a bed of purple acai berries that were mashed into a thick, pulpy syrup.
She didn’t find it too sweet but thought it would make a wonderful, guilt-free dessert. The fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries that were included also made for a light and refreshing breakfast with the granola adding good crunchiness to the bowl.
Bodacious Brew partners with So Chopped, also located in Block 42, to offer lunch with many salad choices in addition to hot wraps and soups.
Jennifer selected the Philly chicken wrap ($9.95) for her lunch entree with a green harvest smoothie ($4.50).
Served in a sun-dried tomato wrap, the sandwich was loaded with grilled white-meat chicken hunks, sweet roasted red peppers, grilled onions, a scattering of chopped green pepper, paper-thin sliced mushrooms and pepperjack cheese. It also came with a side of spicy ranch, which added a touch of heat.
The wrap also was accompanied by a serving of crunchy kettle chips and a crisp pickle wedge. Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed the variety of textures and the melding flavors of the veggies combined with the moist chicken.
Her smoothie, a pureed beverage prepared with kiwi, pineapple, banana and lemongrass, was a treat in itself. Fresh and fruity yet sweet, its most prominent flavors were the kiwi and pineapple. She sipped it as she ate, relishing every drop.
Nikki also opted for lunch, ordering the pepperoni flatbread ($9.50). It was more than enough for a single meal, and it would be a great choice for sharing once we are back to doing that.
The flatbread was cut into eight squares, and each piece had a bite of pepperoni. The flatbread style made for a crispy crust, and it was just right as a light lunch with plenty of leftovers.
I appreciate that Block 42 has brought the Bodacious shops to Janesville, as we really needed this investment in the community. In addition, The Sugar Exchange—a family handout featuring soda fountain drinks, fudge, caramel apples and more—opened recently.