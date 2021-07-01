ROCKFORD, ILL.
Easy to find on East State Street, LimaMar Restaurant has been open in downtown Rockford since the fall of 2019.
The restaurant is upscale and modern with a fabulous color scheme of rich gold and turquoise with gray accents. A long, tufted velvet bench occupies one wall.
Beautifully upholstered stools adorn the bar area with soft light illumination provided through pendant fixtures. Uniquely stacked plaster blocks occupy a portion of one wall with small nooks housing whimsical glass llamas. The wall also features colorful original masks retired from a local festival in Peru.
The restaurant’s chef is from Lima, Peru, and she comes from a family of Peruvian chefs. Attention to detail and artistry in presentation were apparent in every dish we ordered. I didn’t know anything about Peruvian food, but it is now my new favorite.
There are so many unique dishes with a fusion of Chinese, Japanese and Spanish elements. Where do I start ...?
We ordered the punta sal ($35.50), a collection of three appetizers. The ceviche mixto featured octopus, calamari, shrimp, scallops and mahi mahi The seafood was “cured” in lemon/lime juice and was accompanied by thinly sliced onion and a bit of corn and tomato.
Spoon Nikkei, which was created by the chef, consisted of salmon stuffed with house-made cream cheese and then wrapped in smoked trout with a special sauce and a dollop of roe on top.
Rounding out the huge appetizer platter was choritos a la chalaca, which consisted of fresh steamed mussels served in their shells with a pretty topping of finely chopped onion, tomato, corn and lime. It was magical.
We also sampled the yuqitas con hancaina ($8.50)—cassava fries served with a creamy sauce featuring aji amarillo, a native Peruvian yellow pepper.
I washed it all down with a piscosour ($13), a classic Peruvian drink. This was the real thing made from small batch quebranta grapes with egg white foam and the traditional three drops of bitters on top. I think it was the best cocktail I’ve ever had.
Helene opted for the Devil Margarita ($11.50), a different take on the ubiquitous drink. Made with just tequila and lime juice, it was topped with Peruvian red wine to create a two-toned drink that was dry and very sippable.
Jennifer and Nikki went the non-alcoholic route and ordered chicha moradas ($4.50), which is made in-house. The iced drinks consisted of purple corn, fruits and mulling spices, and they were slightly sweet. Each featured deep magenta coloring with a bright slice of lime resting on the rim for contrast.
My main dish was beef anticuchero ($21.99). The beef tips were marinated in vinegar and spices and served with huancaina mashed potatoes and pickled radishes. The beef was tender and left a lovely vinegar flavor on the tongue. It paired perfectly with the potatoes, which were spiced with aji amarillo chile pepper—a very hot pepper that gave just a hint of heat to the potatoes.
With the fish from our appetizers so fresh, Helene decided to try the Nikkei sea bass ($25.99). A feast for the eyes and palate, the plate featured wonderfully tender sea bass nestled on a bed of pallares (lima beans) puree.
Surrounded by the Nikkei sauce—which tasted of toasted sesame oil and soy sauce with a tinge of sweetness—several enoki mushrooms topped the sea bass along with nori (seaweed) and a single nasturtium leaf, which was edible and tasty. There was also lightly grilled bok choy on the side with the Nikkei sauce drizzled on it. It had an amazing array of flavor.
For her entree, Jennifer chose the fuji salmon ($21.99), a beautiful, fresh filet crusted in aromatic rosemary oil and smothered in a sweet, tangy tamarind reduction sauce. Her meal came with yellow Peruvian potato mash, which had a subtle spice and pickled daikon (a member of the radish family).
Nikki tried the lomo saltado ($21.99), a traditional Peruvian/Chinese fusion beef dish. Marinated tenderloin was stir-fried and served in a bowl with a tangy, brothy sauce and french fries, wedges of red onion and tomato, and a sprinkling of cilantro. A serving of rice came on the side and provided a perfect vehicle for soaking up the tasty liquid.
For dessert, we ordered the alfajor ice cream ($10.50). Homemade cookies filled with dulce de leche caramel were mixed into the custardy ice cream. It was delightful, and we highly recommend it.