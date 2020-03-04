JANESVILLE
Although I had never tried it, it seemed that with all the people who were coming in and going out that H&S Hibachi Sushi Japanese Express must be a Janesville favorite.
Tucked inside the Janesville Plaza, H&S is a cozy space with a small kitchen. But the menu is fairly extensive, and it’s impressive the restaurant can produce such a wide array of items.
The color scheme is centered on a pretty sea-foam green, and the walls and booths both feature the serene color. Unique pendant lights hang above each booth, and Japanese porcelain dolls are scattered throughout. There is a Japanese room divider, and modern artwork decorates the walls. Patrons order at the counter, and their food is brought out to them.
We snagged a booth along a mirrored wall and then headed to the counter to place our orders. The host was friendly and helpful, which is always appreciated.
The counter is full of odds and ends that make for a very intriguing sight (bonus points if you can find the Jane Austen figurines in this Japanese restaurant). The diversity is dazzling while not very cohesive, but it was fun to look around at all the different offerings.
We were intrigued by the bottles of Japanese soda ($2.50) that came in an assortment of fruit flavors, and we were pleasantly surprised after we tried the pineapple and the blueberry. Both were light and not too sweet.
The best part, however, was opening the bottles. The engineering was not intuitive for us, so we had to enlist the helpful staffer to show us how it was done. By disassembling the cap and using the center piece as a tool, he popped a marble stopper down into the bottle so we could pour out the soda. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I recommend you try one for yourself. It’s an interesting concept.
Food is prepared fast and fresh, and our orders came out to the table quickly.
We started with appetizers. I enjoyed the Japanese eggrolls ($3.75), which were smaller than traditional Chinese eggrolls and were wonderfully crunchy and light. I’m not sure if they are vegetarian or not, but the vegetables inside them were fresh and tasty.
We also sampled the crab rangoon (two for $3). These deep-fried triangles were crunchy and slightly sweet, stuffed with cream cheese, onion and crabmeat. If you are a fan like my tablemates, they are definitely worth trying. But they just don’t do anything for me, and I don’t understand why they are so popular.
My main course was shrimp yakisoba noodles ($9.95). The wheat noodles were stir-fried with bits of meat and vegetables. I am a huge sauce fan, and I didn’t think there was quite enough flavor. However, the grilled shrimp were excellent, and the grilled vegetables added color and boosted flavor.
Helene ordered the crunchy crab roll ($5.75) and the tuna roll ($5.50). The crunchy crab roll consisted of tempura flakes with bits of crab wrapped in seaweed and rice. The tempura flakes gave a creaminess to the flavor, and the eight pieces were quite filling.
The tuna roll was a straightforward piece of fresh raw tuna rolled in sticky rice and snuggly wrapped in seaweed. This provided a chewiness that offset the soft-as-butter tuna. Perking it up with soy sauce and a little wasabi added a bit of a punch to the six-piece roll.
Jennifer chose the scallops fried rice ($10.25), which she thought was somewhat bland. It consisted of brown rice tossed with broccoli florets and firm, succulent scallops. There were a few peas and even fewer shredded carrots. She kept searching for bits of scrambled egg, but there were scarcely any. Jennifer loves a veggie-packed fried rice, so she was a bit disappointed.
Nikki ordered the hibachi steak ($9.95) and a house salad ($2.50). The salad consisted of iceberg lettuce, sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, all garnished with shredded carrots, wonton strips and a tangy, sweet pink dressing. Chunks of steak were grilled with mushrooms in a teriyaki glaze and served with fried rice and a side of grilled vegetables. The whole dish was good, but the grilled zucchini and onions—which were perfectly seasoned and cooked—were the highlight of the meal for her.
We enjoyed trying each other’s dishes and decided that next time we would be adventurous and try more of the sushi options. With more than 40 rolls to choose from on the menu, there is certainly something for everyone.