CLINTON
Clinton Kitchen is a small slice of Americana.
Located on Allen Street in what might be considered downtown, the drive to Clinton gives you the opportunity to view a row of quaint homes that line the street. There is plenty of parking nearby, but it can fill up quickly on a busy morning.
And when it comes time to pay—be prepared. Clinton Kitchen only accepts cash or check. No credit cards.
Clinton Kitchen has been around since 1968, and it seems to be the go-to place for locals. Even when I stopped in for take-out mid-morning on a weekday, the place was bustling with a mix of old-timers, friends and couples.
The space itself isn’t fancy, but it is roomy, super clean and very friendly. The warmth of the wood-based décor and the country-themed accents heightened the comfort level.
The restaurant is bright and well-lit, with large front windows so you can keep an eye out on the local comings and goings.
I was impressed by the specials on the day I visited. There were four homemade soup choices, four quiche choices plus gluten-free options, and when I asked about the pie, I was completely blown away. I lost count of all the options but ended up taking home a “just out of the oven” rhubarb pie that was big enough to send a piece home with each of the other Dishes.
I didn’t eat the pie for breakfast, but when I did try it later in the day, I found myself happy with my choice. The crispy, sugary top crust combined with tart rhubarb to achieve a delightful balance of sweet and sour.
For my meal, I ordered a the gluten-free quiche ($6.25). Choices that day were a hash brown crust with turkey and asparagus or the one I selected: a crispy zucchini crust with fresh tomatoes, bacon and basil in the filling. I loved the fresh basil, and there was a thin tomato sauce topping. I got it with a side of hash browns.
Nikki ordered a two-egg vegetable omelette ($4.75) and a cinnamon roll ($1.50). The omelette was filled with sauteed veggies and a thin cheese sauce and topped with melted cheddar. It was nice to have the option of a two- or three-egg omelette for people who like a lighter meal in the morning.
We split Nikki’s cinnamon roll and were divided in our appreciation. It had a thick coating of sweet white frosting that I savored with my coffee but was a little much for Nikki. No matter what your views on frosting are, though, it has to be said that fresh, homemade bakery is a nice splurge for breakfast.
Jennifer ordered blueberry pancakes (two for $4.65) and one pecan pancake ($3.25). The three light and fluffy pancakes were enormous, filling her plate and bringing back happy memories. Jennifer’s love of pancakes goes way back to special Sunday mornings when her family sat down for homemade pancakes her mom prepared.
What she enjoyed most about Clinton Kitchen’s pancakes was that the fresh blueberries were incorporated into the batter, not canned blueberries poured over the top. The pecan pancake was full of finely chopped pecans and was equally as good as the blueberry ones. She added a side of sausage ($2.95 for three) and smothered the pancakes in rich, creamy butter, immersing them in maple syrup and sopping up the excess syrup with her sausage links. It was truly a splendid breakfast.
Helene and her husband headed over to the restaurant to dine in on a weekend morning. They seated themselves at a two-top in the corner and watched the locals flitting from table to table, chatting away with great familiarity. They immediately felt at home.
Helene decided to go with the English muffin sandwich ($4.75), which was listed as one of the many house favorites. The concept was the same as a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, but it was so much better.
The English muffin was substantial with a nice texture to it—not spongy and soft but toothsome and slightly grainy. The egg was cooked through, and the cheese was fluid and velvety.
Protein choices included bacon, ham or sausage, and Helene chose the peppery sausage patty. The sausage wasn’t greasy, so it was easy to eat—nothing slipping around and sliding out.
She also tried a buckwheat pancake (one for $2.65 or two for $3.65), which was another menu favorite. Helene couldn’t wait for the syrup to arrive, buttering the pancake up and eating half of it before the server made it back to the table.