OREGON
The village of Oregon is located 10 minutes south of Madison on Highway 14. It’s a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and it also has a few notable attractions that regularly draw in visitors.
Oregon’s small downtown has one of Dane County’s nicest coffee shops, Firefly Coffeehouse, and a fine locally owned, handmade chocolates shop, The Chocolate Caper. There’s a handful of decent restaurants in town, as well.
The best of these is Charlie’s on Main, a farm-to-table kitchen that operates from a renovated historic building on Main Street.
Chef and restaurateur David Heide opened Charlie’s in 2016 with a focus on serving homegrown food and supporting local farmers. Heide also owns the popular Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg and runs a catering and special events business from a building next to Charlie’s.
The Main Street eatery features a comfortable dining room anchored by a handsome bar that seats about 20, with tables and booths providing seating for another 40 diners. Heide touts the restaurant’s connection to local producers and boasts that every plate has something that has been sourced locally.
In summer, that means a lot of fresh produce and cheese. This time of year, “local” means cheddar cheese from Farmer John’s Creamery in Dodgeville and Nueske’s Smoked Meats in Wittenberg, near Wausau, among others.
Charlie’s menu features a half-dozen starters (including terrific deep-fried cheese curds, pulled-pork nachos and spicy shrimp), a couple of soups and salads and five sandwiches, along with a half-dozen entrees and an equal number of pasta plates. There is also a vegan section that includes things from other categories but prepared vegan and gluten-free.
The kitchen’s appetizers are first-rate, with Farmer John’s cheese curds leading the way.
Heide explained he uses rice flour, cornstarch and, in some cases, gluten-free beer in his batters, which allows them to stay crispy longer than batters containing wheat.
We sampled the cheese curds ($8) and noticed the difference, and it’s apparent with the kitchen’s fried fish and onion rings, as well. The curds are lightly battered and served with sriracha aioli, rendering them virtually irresistible.
Another winner among the starters: chicken satay wings ($13). Tossed in Thai peanut sauce and served with Mae Ploy (a sweet Thai chili sauce), charred peppers and onions, the dish is a blast of sweet, savory and salty all in one serving.
The kitchen doesn’t skimp on the flavorful wings, but diners should take care not to fill up on appetizers lest you miss the more substantial menu items, such as the filling and satisfying keto bowl.
The keto diet (formally Ketogenic) stresses high-fat, high-protein and low-carb recipes, and Charlie’s keto bowl ($19) is phenomenal. It combines ample chunks of chicken and steak with grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrot and onion, all served on a bed of parsnip puree and topped with buttered mushrooms and spinach. It’s a lot of flavor and food for the price, and you’ll probably take home leftovers despite the urge to consume it all immediately.
The kitchen’s bacon mac and cheese ($16) is a classic: Nueske’s bacon, rotini pasta, cream and cheddar baked with a panko bread crumb crust in an American Skillet Company cast-iron pan. The skillet, fashioned in the distinctly peculiar shape of our state, came to the table steaming hot and loaded with flavor.
A companion raved about a rich and aromatic order of wild mushrooms and pasta ($14), which also came in a large portion. Cremini mushrooms are sautéed with caramelized onions and finished with thyme and cream, then tossed with linguine and sprinkled with herbs and Parmesan.
She also enjoyed a classic brandy Old Fashioned ($6) from the bar. In fact, bar seating was full during our entire two-hour stay, as were most of the dining room seats.
After four years, Charlie’s is clearly working out in Oregon. In addition to dining, catering and hosting special occasions next door at The Main Event, the operation includes a subterranean speakeasy—Charlie’s Underground—that is open Friday and Saturday nights for a different atmosphere.
Part of Chef Heide’s success is due to his effort to offer options that meet customers’ special dietary needs. Each menu item is given a specific designation: vegetarian (V), prepared gluten-free (GF), gluten-free modification available (GFO), vegan option available (VGO), etc.
It’s a bit unusual and perhaps a tad cumbersome, but it demonstrates that Charlie’s wants to cater to and serve everyone. That kind of attention to detail is evident here in other ways, as well, and it all seems to be paying off.