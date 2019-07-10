EDGERTON

On a recent Sunday morning, the four of us were in the mood for breakfast, so we decided to check out Cafe on Main.

When we arrived, the place was packed. Luckily, we had made a reservation and only had to wait a short time for our table.

While we waited, we ran into a friend who was getting breakfast to go. We were trying to think of what had been in the same location years ago, and she reminded us it was once the Dairy Bar, but that it had undergone an extensive renovation.

Now bright and modern with farmhouse decor, the interior of the restaurant is much larger than it appears from the outside. The main dining room is spacious with blue booths lining the walls and several tables in the center. Additionally, there is a smaller dining area that offers counter seating as well as room for an overflow crowd.

In what appears to be a newer addition, there is yet another dining room featuring large windows and rustic shiplap walls. This space has a light and cheery ambience.

After we were seated, our server immediately came out to offer coffee and go over the daily specials: prime rib and eggs ($12.99), Crab Cake Benedict ($12.99), a breakfast burrito ($8.99), a waffle with meat ($9.99) and a veggie skillet ($9.99).

I loved the cafe’s large, varied menu; the busy, happy chatter; and the rich, full-bodied coffee. And I was pleasantly surprised to see a variety of mimosa options.

Believe it or not, I don’t always have champagne at breakfast. But the Saint Theresa ($7) caught my eye, and I decided to give it a try. The drink was a bright, sparkling mix of champagne, Limoncello and lemonade.

Helene has enjoyed many a traditional mimosa, but she wanted to try the French 75 ($7) version, which adds gin and swaps the orange juice for lemon juice. It proved to be a very nice sipping drink.

Deciding what to order was difficult. There were pancake and waffle options galore. I always think I want something sweet until I see something rich and meaty such as barbacoa, a slow-roasted, tender beef.

Cafe on Main offers barbacoa as a Benedict, in an omelet and in a crepe. I decided on three large, rich crepes ($11.49).

There are “styles” of crepes, and these were a thick, well-done version with a hint of sweetness that went well with the filling of cheese, eggs, roasted poblanos and onion blended with the meat. The dish also was topped with a light poblano cream sauce. It tasted wonderful.

Jennifer was not overly hungry and chose the breakfast quesadilla ($6.99). She decided to add fresh sliced avocado for an extra $1.99 and a side of fresh fruit for $1.49.

An oversized, grilled flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheeses arrived with an abundance of sliced avocado. It was tasty but a bit on the dry side. Dipping it in hot sauce moistened it up and provided a little kick, which she enjoyed.

The side of fruit was loaded with perfectly ripe strawberries, blackberries, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple and red grapes. The sweetness was mouthwatering, and it was the perfect add-on for her meal.

Nikki ordered the Athens skillet ($9.49), which featured savory chunks of gyro meat mixed with diced onions, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese all topped by two eggs. The accompanying cucumber tzatziki sauce had a good flavor and wasn’t too thick or bland, as some versions are.

The skillet also came with a potato option, so she requested American fries. They were cooked just how she liked them: browned and crispy. The portions were huge, and she ended up needing a to-go box.

After checking out the “specials” menu, Helene chose the Crab Cake Benedict ($12.99), a traditional Benedict with the added twist of flavorful, plentiful crab meat. She also selected the fresh fruit side, opting for a healthy choice that helped stave off the desire for a maple syrup-laden waffle.

We noticed the breakfast rush had slowed as we were finishing up our meals, but we lingered a bit longer to sample each other’s leftovers, share our summer vacation plans and, of course, enjoy one last cup of coffee.