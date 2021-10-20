JANESVILLE
We had been looking around town for a place to find a quick meal when we realized we hadn’t yet tried Tacos Neno on Milton Avenue.
A couple of good Mexican places have come and gone from this Janesville location, and we can honestly say we hope this one stays.
The original Super Tacos Y Tortas El Neno, this shop’s sister store, is located in Beloit at 946 Wisconsin Ave. I plan to stop in there someday, but I am happy there is now one that is closer.
Diners can call ahead and order take-out or just stop by and order at the counter. Bright and airy, the restaurant offers several tables that are scattered throughout for a lovely dine-in option.
Delectable smells from the kitchen drifted out into the dining room during our visit, and there was some lively music playing in the background.
We started out with the guacamole ($3 for a half-order). It was served chunky with tomatoes and onions, and the cilantro added a burst of flavor freshness. Coupled with lightly salted, homemade corn chips, the guac really allowed the flavor of the fresh corn chips to shine through.
I had ordered some green salsa that was quite hot, so I switched to the red one—only to be hit immediately with even more heat. If you tend to play it safe with your salsa, consider yourself warned.
Next, we sampled the quesabirria ($3.75). Traditionally made with goat meat, these contained a meat that had the same texture, but I’m not sure that it wasn’t beef. The crispy corn taco was filled with meat, onion and cilantro, and Helene said the dipping sauce reminded her of the au jus that comes with a roast beef sandwich.
However, this sauce was more oily with a beef base, and it added depth to the taco. It was definitely worth trying.
I like pork, so I ordered the al pastor burrito ($9). Filled with pork marinated in a spice mix and then slow-roasted, this burrito was HUGE. The delicious meat was wrapped with rice, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, so it was not only filling but relatively healthy.
It should be noted Tacos Neno doesn’t carry all the “traditional Mexican” items one might expect. There are no chile rellenos or enchiladas on the menu, but Helene was guided to the chilaquiles ($11), which is often considered a breakfast plate.
She selected chicken as her meat choice, and the meal came out on lightly-fried corn tortillas with a mild green sauce (just a hint of heat in the sauce made the dish more flavorful).
Alongside the entree were lettuce and two slices of tomato with wedges of avocado. The mound of shredded chicken was moist and tender, and two fried eggs topped the plate. This would be a great way to start the day.
On a whim, Helene also ordered a side of roasted jalapenos ($1.50). While her husband thoroughly enjoyed their heat, Helene just tried a nibble. She found them to be quite flavorful but said she didn’t dare eat any more than she did.
Nikki tried the menudo ($8), a soup made with tripe in a spicy broth. It was served with a side of chopped onions, lime slices and cilantro, so you can add what you want to taste.
The soup came in a large to-go container, and there was enough to fill at least three bowls. She shared a little with a friend, who really enjoyed the flavorful broth.
While placing her order, Nikki also was intrigued by the bright green pepino (cucumber) drink behind the counter. She ordered a medium ($2) and found it to be very fresh with a slight hint of pulp.
Jennifer opted for both a chorizo taco ($3) and a chicken gordita ($3.50) as her entree, and she said she was impressed by both.
The taco, which was prepared with crumbled chorizo, chopped red onion and cilantro, was a hit. Chorizo can sometimes be a greasy mess and soak through the tortilla, but that was not the case here. Its simplicity, with just a few ingredients, is what Jennifer said she enjoyed most.
The gordita was lightly fried and stuffed with an ample amount of white meat chicken, cheese, sour cream, red onion and cilantro. Jennifer said she was pleased with the all-white meat chicken rather than a combination of both white and dark meat, and she omitted the refried beans as she has never had a taste for them.
If you’re craving authentic Mexican food, Tacos Neno is definitely a place to put on our list. Just keep a lookout for the colorful neon sign.